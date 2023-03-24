MARCH HARVARD CAPS / HARRIS POLL: VOTERS ACROSS PARTY LINES SUPPORT GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS ON BANKS BUT DON'T FEEL PERSONALLY IMPACTED BY BANKING CRISIS

BIDEN AND TRUMP SOLIDIFY SUPPORT AMONG PARTY BASES

President Joe Biden's approval rating remains at 43% while Congress' approval has risen to 40% as Americans seem to like divided government. While Americans were very concerned about inflation, 71% think the banking crisis will impact them not at all or only a little bit. The poll also includes data on China and Ukraine, the Ohio train derailment, abortion pills, and more. Download key results here.

"Public opinion is settling in as both Trump and Biden consolidate partisan support and start to make comebacks that seemed so unlikely at the end of last year," said Mark Penn, Co-Director of the Harvard-CAPS Harris Poll and Stagwell Chairman and CEO. "Meanwhile Wall Street is tied up in the banking crisis but not Main Street. Americans are in fact a little more satisfied because they were looking for divided government and are getting it."

VOTERS APPROVE OF THE GOVERNMENT'S BANK INTERVENTIONS BUT ARE NOT PERSONALLY CONCERNED ABOUT BANKING CRISIS

67% of voters agree with the Biden administration's decision to step in and guarantee all customer deposits from Silicon Valley Bank and other failed banks.

Furthermore, 77% of voters think the government should fully insure deposits at all US banks, not only systematically important firms.

Americans aren't worried about the banking crisis reaching them: 71% think the bank failures will impact them not at all or only a little bit. 67% think the deposits in their own banks are safe.

Americans care more about inflation than the banking crisis: 54% of voters believe the Federal Reserve should prioritize fighting inflation even if it means allowing banks to fail and could lead to a financial crisis in the short term.

AMERICANS AGREE TRUMP INDICTMENT LOOKS POLITICAL BUT SUPPORT OR OPPOSE IT ALONG PARTY LINES

Voters are split evenly along party lines on whether they think the Manhattan DA should indict Trump.

But 59% think the indictment is politically motivated, and 67% think the Trump payment in question was a personal, not a campaign, payment.

61% of voters, including half of Republicans, agree that Trump's calls for protests in case he is arrested were irresponsible.

AMERICANS ARE UNITED IN THEIR CONCERN ABOUT CHINA BUT ARE SPLIT ON TIKTOK BAN

75% of voters see China as an enemy of the US, and 80% think it seeks to replace the US as the key player in global affairs.

55% of voters think Biden's foreign policy is too weak on China .

Voters support banning TikTok on government devices (75%) but are split on how to handle TikTok for the public: 45% support a full ban in the US, while 46% support allowing the app with conditions such as forcing it to undergo regular security reviews or forcing its Chinese owners to sell their stakes.

56% of voters think there is a high or very high likelihood China invades Taiwan in the next 5 years.

TRUMP AND BIDEN SOLIDIFY THEIR SUPPORT AHEAD OF PRIMARY SEASON BUT TRUMP HAS A CLEAR CHALLENGER

Biden rose 5 points to 41% support in a hypothetical Democratic primary, while Trump rose 4 points to 50% support in a hypothetical Republican primary.

A Biden-Trump rematch now looks probable: 57% of Republican and Independent voters think Trump will win the Republican primary, while 60% of Democratic and Independent voters think Biden will win the Democratic primary.

But Trump has a clear challenger while Biden does not: Ron DeSantis trails Trump in a head-to-head primary matchup by 12 points but his favorability-unfavorability gap is 15 points more positive than Trump's.

VOTERS WANTED BETTER FROM BIDEN AND BUTTIGIEG ON OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT

61% of voters think Biden should have visited East Palestine , the site of the derailment, right away.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's reputation has suffered: 61% of voters consider his handling of the incident poor or fair.

The March Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll survey was conducted online within the United States from March 22-23, 2023, among 2,905 registered voters by The Harris Poll and HarrisX. Follow the Harvard CAPS Harris Poll podcast at https://www.markpennpolls.com/ or on iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

