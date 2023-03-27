Prime Therapeutics announces Mostafa Kamal as president

Ken Paulus remains Prime Therapeutics CEO

EAGAN, Minn., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime), a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) serving nearly 38 million members nationally, has appointed Mostafa Kamal as president of the organization. Kamal also serves as CEO of Magellan Rx, a company that was acquired by Prime in December 2022. Ken Paulus, CEO of Prime, will continue in his current position.

Kamal previously held the role of executive vice president at Prime with overall responsibility for all of Magellan Rx's lines of business as well as Prime's specialty pharmacy solutions and enterprise marketing and communications. In his newly expanded role as president, Kamal will add Prime's pharmacy benefit management solutions as well as enterprise operations and technology to his areas of accountability.

"I couldn't be more excited to lead our newly combined organization as we work to achieve our vision as a different and better pharmacy solutions company – one that is focused on affordability along with a deep commitment to our members, partnership with our providers and access to the medicines people need," said Kamal. "I want to thank Ken and the entire leadership team at Prime for being such catalysts for the evolution our industry needs and deserves."

Kamal has served as the CEO of Magellan Rx since 2015. Earlier in his career, he held various roles with Magellan Rx and Medco Health Solutions, Inc. (now Express Scripts). He received his Bachelor of Science degree in economics from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

About Prime Therapeutics + Magellan Rx

Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a diversified pharmacy solutions organization serving health plans, employers and government programs. Prime is collectively owned by 19 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. Magellan Rx Management, a Prime Therapeutics LLC Company, is a pioneer in specialty and medical drug management and a leader in serving public sector state government programs. Together Prime and Magellan Rx provide a wide range of clients with solutions that bridge the distance between medical and pharmacy management. For more information visit primetherapeutics.com and magellanrx.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Prime_PBM and @Magellan_Rx.

