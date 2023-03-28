Cydcor Has Earned DIRECTV Dealer of the Year Award for 6 Consecutive Years

History repeats itself as Cydcor earns top client honors.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cydcor , the leader in customer acquisition solutions, has been named DIRECTV's Dealer of the Year six years in a row for its outstanding sales performance. The company has also been honored as a top performer in other competitive categories for sales and quality. In late 2022, the DIRECTV Dealer of the Year award was presented to Cydcor's CEO and President Vera Quinn and Chief Revenue Officer Rich Mangafas, during the DIRECTV virtual Revolution Conference.

For the 6th time, Cydcor won the Dealer of the Year Revolution Award, beating out thousands of dealers nationwide.

Known for its consistent performance in helping its clients grow market share through high-quality and satisfied customers, Cydcor won this notable award, beating out thousands of dealers nationwide. The Dealer of the Year Revolution Award recognition is one Cydcor's internal team and network of sales offices work tirelessly to maintain year after year.

"Being honored by our longtime client for the sixth consecutive year is a testament to Cydcor's ability to consistently perform," said Quinn. "Winning this time is particularly meaningful because of the way the sales team was able to produce impressive results amid the extraordinary challenges presented by the pandemic."

"I value the collaboration and professionalism that Cydcor brings to our relationship, and look forward to more years together," said Jeff Jerista, AVP National Distribution, DIRECTV."

Cydcor and its network of independent sales offices are known for delivering a great experience for the customers of the brands they represent. "This recognition demonstrates our ability to deliver consistent results for our clients, and how our team is not only intensely focused on growth, but places equal weight on providing top quality," added Quinn.

About Cydcor

Cydcor provides customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies in a wide range of industries. Through a unique combination of in-person sales, call center, and digital marketing services, Cydcor has mastered the power of building relationships with consumers while leveraging the advantages of technology to acquire, grow, and retain customers for its clients. Founded in 1994, the privately held company is based in Agoura Hills, California. For more information about Cydcor, visit www.cydcor.com .

