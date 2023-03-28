DIGITAL LEADERS AT DOING DIGITAL FORUM YEREVAN

YEREVAN, Armenia, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An inaugural event of Armenian SPRING PR, co-organized by Ameriabank, The Doing Digital Forum (DDF) , is set to unite industry leaders to explore the latest trends and best experiences in digital transformation. Forum features Chris Skinner, a renowned global expert in fintech and digital transformation, as a keynote speaker. The event attracts senior executives and decision makers from government, finance and technology ecosystem, other enterprises, and the press. DDF takes place April 5, 2023, in Yerevan, Armenia. For details www.doingdigital.am

DDF Founder, SPRING PR Co-Founder Tatevik Simonyan emphasized the need for constant communication between all players of digital ecosystem to ensure a smooth and seamless transformation process. "We are following the global trends and creating the Doing Digital platform to facilitate discussions about the trends, business dynamics, challenges and opportunities that all actors involved in digitalization process face today."

"As a pioneer in digital transformation in the Armenian finance sector, we have started an exciting journey of re-inventing ourselves creating trusted financial and technological space by improving the quality of life. Namely, standing in the roots of this event and jointly inviting Chris to Armenia is yet another testament of Ameria's commitment to catalyze the mindset shift and empower digital transformation in Armenia", Armine Ghazaryan, Chief People and Services Officer, Ameriabank.

Twenty top industry leaders from Singapore University of Social Sciences, McKinsey, Forbes, Visa, Hexens, FAST Foundation, Revytech, Fastex, ICDT Global, Apricot Capital, Beta FT, as well as Armenian Government and Central Bank, SPRING PR, Ameriabank, will share their insights on digital business and technology through keynote and visionary speeches and panel discussions.

"We are proud to become an innovation partner of the DDF in Armenia. As Visa continues supporting the development of digital transformation in the country, we are delighted to share our international expertise with a broader audience. We would like to thank the organizers for creating a discussion platform and wish a successful session to all participants", Diana Kiguradze, Visa Regional Manager for the Caucasus region said.

"Digital tech is transforming investments and creating new opportunities for investing in innovative ideas. The Doing Digital Forum is expected to provide a platform for local and foreign specialists to exchange ideas and foster an investment culture", mentioned Vardan Amaryan, the co-founder of Apricot Capital.

