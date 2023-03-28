EpicentRx To Present at International Symposium on the Neuroprotective Effects of RRx-001 in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases in Multiple Disease Models

TORREY PINES, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicentRx, Inc. ("EpicentRx"), a leading-edge, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has been selected for a symposium presentation at AD/PD 2023, an International Conference on Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases taking place in Gothenburg, Sweden during March 28-April 1, 2023.

The presentation by Dr. Richard Gordon, associate professor at the Queensland University of Technology and an internationally recognized expert on inflammasome signaling in neurodegenerative diseases, will focus on RRx-001, a direct NLRP3 inhibitor and Nrf2 upregulator, and its impact on the pathology of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases in multiple disease models. NLRP3 inflammasome activation, which triggers inflammation, and Nrf2 dysregulation, which is related to lower levels of antioxidant protection in the brain, are centrally implicated in several neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Details on the company's presentation are below:

Abstract Title : RRx-001, A DIRECT NLRP3 INHIBITOR AND PHASE 3 SMALL MOLECULE IMPROVES ALZHEIMER'S AND PARKINSON'S PATHOLOGY IN MULTIPLE DISEASE MODELS

Session Title : Symposium: Targeting NLRP3 and neuroinflammation in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases

Location : Hall G4

Session Date and Time : Wednesday, March 29, 2023: 14:45 CET

About RRx-001

RRx-001 is a highly selective NLRP3 inhibitor and Nrf2 agonist with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. RRx-001 is under investigation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC), and a planned Phase 2b trial for protection against oral mucositis in first line head and neck cancer. It is also under development as a medical countermeasure for nuclear and radiological emergencies and as a treatment for neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson's and ALS/MND.

About EpicentRx, Inc.

EpicentRx is a leading-edge clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a complementary pipeline of small molecules, novel drug delivery devices, and cancer selective virus platforms that target inflammatory diseases of significant unmet need. For more information visit www.epicentrx.com.

