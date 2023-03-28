More than 100 Biopharmas Increase Impactful Engagement with Veeva CRM Events Management

Integrated platform drives compliant interactions across virtual, in-person, and hybrid global events

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced more than 100 life sciences companies are using Veeva CRM Events Management to plan and execute in-person, virtual, and hybrid events worldwide. Supporting more than one million medical and commercial events to date, Events Management is helping teams lead more impactful healthcare professional (HCP) and key opinion leader (KOL) education and peer-to-peer interactions across channels.

How GSK, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and Kyowa Kirin International are advancing tailored, adaptive events:

"Our global events strategy is centered around meeting HCPs and scientific leaders where they are, requiring a flexible virtual and in-person approach," said Dave Yates, global product director at GSK. "By gaining a complete view of insights across how experts engage, Veeva CRM Events Management helps us adapt to learning preferences to deliver relevant omnichannel experiences that support better patient outcomes."

"With our company and portfolio growing rapidly over the last few years, we needed to move to a single application and support team for planning and executing promotional programs," said Stephanie Fitch, senior director of marketing and field operations at Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "Veeva CRM Events Management provides us with a compliant, easy-to-use system allowing our field-based teams to focus on supporting their customers rather than program logistics."

"Event planning has spanned a variety of formats adapting to newer ways in which customers choose to interact," said Peter Kimble, CRM director at Kyowa Kirin International. "As we have adapted to flexible event styles, we rely on Veeva CRM Events Management to ensure compliance and deliver a complete view from start to finish, creating more relevant and thoughtful experiences."

Events Management is fully integrated with Veeva CRM Suite to deliver a 360-degree view of customers and digital touchpoints. Companies can deliver more coordinated, cohesive cross-channel engagements that align with field sales initiatives and break down silos between sales, medical, and marketing. The solution's business rules engine also meets diverse regulatory guidelines with rule sets that verify event details in real time. Integrated with Veeva CRM Approved Email and additional digital sign-on capabilities, teams can seamlessly track event communications and attendee reporting to ensure compliance.

"Sales, medical, and marketing teams have pivoted quickly to adapt to different event formats and shifting HCP and KOL needs," said Andy Fuchs, vice president of commercial strategy at Veeva. "Because events are a crucial part of holistic engagement that builds stronger HCP relationships, companies are adopting new ways of making them more meaningful with Veeva CRM Events Management."

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2022, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 39 and 40), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

