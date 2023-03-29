AUTOMATION ASSET INSPECTION COMPANY THREAD ANNOUNCES EXPANSION INTO CANADA

Thread's formal expansion into Canada is a major milestone to meet the demands of the growing renewable energy industry.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. , March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thread, the leader of enterprise-scale autonomous data collection for delivering precise inspection insights, today announced that they are expanding to Canada to support the growing renewable energy industry.

Thread's first of its kind technology, UNITI, enables customers to automate inspections of critical infrastructure such as wind turbines through a cloud-based data and asset management platform. This software as a service (SaaS) allows customers to consistently compare inspection data, analyze trends, and assess overall asset health and performance across multiple disciplines in one single digital asset catalog for the first time ever.

Thread's formal expansion into Canada is a major milestone for the company; having previously established long-standing customers in the United States and Europe. "Our presence in Canada enables us to more strategically align to our customers across North America with the expansion into this region. In addition, there's a real need for our automation technology given the remote and diverse spaces in Canada for drone inspections," explains Adam Serblowski, President of Thread in Canada.

Additionally, this further strengthens Thread's ability to attract and retain top engineering talent in Canada. Thread will be looking to hire up to 40 additional staff in the next 12 months, including senior programmers and engineers across a variety of disciplines to help meet its growth goals.

"Thread's decision to set up its Canadian Headquarters in Calgary is another testament to our city's connectivity to global markets, competitive business environment and highly skilled talent," said Brad Parry, President & CEO, Calgary Economic Development. "Companies embracing technology is driving digital transformation across Calgary's economy and Thread is the latest game-changing company coming to our city with the aim of solving some of the world's biggest challenges."

North Dakota based startup Thread continues to expand its workforce to more than 60 industry experts, including a leadership team wielding market-proven expertise and critical technologies required to deliver Thread's powerful solution. Thread recently received Series A funds to expand its technology, continuing to expand the breadth of digitization of critical infrastructure assets through push-button robotic inspections.

Thread, formerly Airtonomy, is the leading data solution for enterprises looking to streamline and transform critical infrastructure lifecycle management. Leveraging its proprietary, data-driven, and robust platform technology, Thread embeds unmanned aerial systems and robotics with a suite of applications to automate Enterprise inspection workflows and to create the first inspection based digital asset catalog. Digital asset information becomes far more valuable to many stakeholders within the enterprise while also being easier and more efficient to maintain up-to-date information.

For more information, visit thread.one.

