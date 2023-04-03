Sinclair Digital Announces Distribution Agreement with VoltServerTM for Fault Managed Power Products

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Digital is happy to announce that it is now a stocking distributor and sales representative of VoltServer™ Digital Electricity™ products for North American Commercial Properties (including Hawaii).

VoltServer is the pioneer of Fault Managed Power Systems and deployed the first commercial systems in 2015. A Fault-Managed Power System (FMPS) is defined as "a powering system that monitors for faults and controls delivered power to ensure fault energy is limited." These systems intelligently limit the amount of energy that can go into a fault; limiting the fault energy mitigates the risk of shock or fire. These systems are not power limited and can deliver hundreds or thousands of watts of power.

VoltServer's Digital Electricity platform uses a patented FMPS to deliver the power levels of AC power at significant distances using the same wiring practices, safety, and convenience as Ethernet . VoltServer has tens of thousands of code compliant FMPS installed supporting applications in wireless communications, intelligent buildings, and controlled environment agriculture (CEA).

"We are excited to grow, and strengthen our partnership with Sinclair Digital, building on our history of deploying sustainable, efficient, and safe power distribution for intelligent buildings," said Stephen Eaves, CEO and founder of VoltServer.

VoltServer FMPS products provide the power distribution backbone for Sinclair Digital's AGILE-CORE™ series of products sold to Electrical and Low Voltage Contractors. Sinclair Digital is establishing a specifications channel for Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) Engineers and Lighting Agents. The AGILE-CORE™ system consists of one or more head-ends and multiple remote BITS™ (Building Infrastructure Termination Systems) which provide the power and network connectivity for an easily installed, plug-and-play system for LED Lighting, sensors, security cameras, access points and other typical IT infrastructure in Warehouses, Data Centers, Big Box stores, and similar building types.

VoltServer products are also used by Sinclair Digital to create DC microgrids in design/build projects. Sinclair Digital's design/build services are designed for sustainable buildings and offer the highest energy efficient facilities in Hospitality, Commercial Offices, K-12 and Higher Education.

Email info@sinclair-digital.com for additional product and sales inquiries.

About VoltServer

VoltServer is a venture-backed technology leader reinventing how electrical energy is distributed. VoltServer's patented Digital Electricity™ solutions deliver safe electricity where, when, and how it is needed. Digital Electricity can be delivered using off-the-shelf data cable, at a significantly reduced cost, and with greater speed, power, distance, efficiency, intelligence, and flexibility, when compared to competing electrical installations.

About Sinclair Digital

Sinclair Digital is a design and implementation firm pioneering sustainable and intelligent buildings with a primary focus on DC Power and Microgrids, Building Controls and Battery Energy Storage Systems. Sinclair Digital is also an AI-based software company that revolutionizes the design to operations paradigm of buildings and a Value Added Reseller (VAR) of products, packaged systems, and software services. Named after the completion of the famed Marriott Sinclair Hotel, Sinclair Digital was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit www.sinclair-digital.com

View original content:

SOURCE SINCLAIR DIGITAL SERVICES, INC