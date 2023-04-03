Storyblok launches Creator Fund to empower creators to showcase the future of content management

Winners receive $5K to support the creation of their ideas

LINZ, Austria, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyblok , the content management system (CMS) category leader that empowers both developers and marketing teams to create better content experiences across all digital channels, today announced the launch of its Creator Fund .

Storyblok's Creator Fund enables creators to submit an idea for content related to CMS topics for a chance to get $5K to work on the project.

Working with the creator community to raise awareness of the benefits of headless content management has always been a priority for Storyblok. In 2022 alone, Storyblok sponsored 231 projects from creators.

Storyblok is open to any creator-driven media and has previously collaborated with a diverse community of creators: bloggers, podcasters, live streamers, social media influencers, etc.

"Storyblok has been nothing short of incredible. Their team is supportive, the product is innovative, and the momentum behind it all is very exciting. The Marketing Meetup is proud to work with Storyblok for over a year now, and we know they're on the side of creators everywhere," said Joe Glover from The Marketing Meetup .

"I've enjoyed Storyblok as a sponsor because they give me the creative freedom to create the best content for my channel. The Storyblok community also does a fantastic job promoting my content," said Matt Maribojoc from LearnVue .

"Storyblok has been a fantastic partner for our media operation, drawing lots of interest from our listeners. I enjoyed working with them," said Brian McCullough from the Techmeme Ride Home podcast.

"Whether they're new or established creators, we find the best content ideas to promote headless architecture come from the community. Through our new Creator Fund, not only will more businesses learn about the future of content management, but we'll also help creators get more attention for their great work and creativity," said Thomas Peham, VP of Marketing at Storyblok.

Interested content creators can visit the Creator Fund page to learn more and submit an idea before April 22nd for a chance to win $5K.

Resources

About Storyblok

Storyblok, the content management system (CMS) category leader, empowers both developers and marketing teams to create better content experiences across any digital channel.

Storyblok's headless CMS architecture enables developers to build anything, publish everywhere, and integrate with any service or technology.

Marketing teams are empowered to create and scale content experiences independently with a visual editing experience, collaborative tools, and custom publishing workflows. In addition, businesses enhance audience experiences everywhere with best-in-breed performance, personalization, and optimized omnichannel storytelling.

Leading brands such as Adidas, Tesla, Oatly, Deliveroo, and 120,000+ other developers and marketers use Storyblok to create better content experiences that are faster, more secure, and built to scale.

See why Storyblok was named the #1 CMS by G2 at www.storyblok.com and follow Storyblok on LinkedIn and Twitter .

