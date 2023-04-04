Crux Welcomes Jonathan W. Buckley as Chief Marketing Officer and Karen Moran as Chief Financial Officer

External data integration company adds two technology sector veterans with extensive experience across all aspects of corporate the C-suite

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crux, an end-to-end data integration, transformation, and observability solution, announced today that Jonathan W. Buckley and Karen Moran have joined the leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Financial Officer, respectively. As CMO, Buckley manages the Crux brand and leverages his high growth-company experience to develop and deploy the company's go-to-market strategy. In the CFO role, Moran oversees all aspects of the company's financial functions, applying her deep technology sector expertise to drive financial strategy.

"Crux technology is a game-changer for data consuming enterprises worldwide, so I'm thrilled to be a part of the team that will evolve those organizations' relationship with external data on a fundamental level," Buckley said. "Crux is a major disruptor, and I am looking forward to helping to tell our story and communicate the impact we can deliver to a wider marketplace."

"I'm excited to join the accomplished Crux leadership team at such a critical juncture," Moran said. "As marketplace demand for external data grows, Crux is scaling rapidly after acquiring additional capital and launching innovations to expand its lead in the external data technology market. In this environment, the opportunities for Crux are significant, and it's meaningful to be a part of it."

Prior to coming onboard at Crux, Buckley served as Principal Consultant and CMO at the Artesian Network, a marketing, brand, and customer success services firm he founded to serve early-to-mid-stage B2B companies. He served in key marketing leadership roles for a variety of companies in that capacity, including as a full-time marketing executive at Qubole and Ping Identity before successful exits.

Buckley's earlier career includes a CMO role at Nirvanix, Inc., an enterprise cloud storage pioneer, and serving as Vice President, Marketing, at PowerFile, Executive Vice President at IdenTrust, Inc., and a variety of other significant leadership positions. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics with a philosophy minor from George Washington University.

Before joining Crux, Moran was CFO at H1 Insights, Inc., a healthcare IT data and analytics platform. In that role, she managed all facets of the company's financial functions, including accounting, audit, treasury, financial planning and analysis, corporate development, and investor relations. Prior to that, Moran served as SVP, Strategic Finance, for Alteryx, Inc., a data and analytics software provider.

Earlier in her career, Moran served in senior-level financial positions with Auction.com and SuccessFactors, Inc. She began her career as a certified public accountant and conducted equity research in the SaaS and enterprise software sectors for a decade. Moran holds an MBA from Dartmouth College, Tuck School of Business, and earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Hofstra University.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Jonathan and Karen to the Crux leadership team and look forward to working with them as we continue to rapidly scale up operations and explore new opportunities worldwide," said Crux CEO Will Freiberg. "Demand for a platform that can accelerate time-to-value for external data is growing quickly, and Jonathan and Karen join an experienced team that is driving disruption in the external data integration space."

Crux entered 2023 with strong momentum, achieving a record number of bookings. The company is accelerating roadmap development, sales, and marketing after securing an additional $50 million in venture funding and has garnered recognition from high-profile partners. Learn more about the company's groundbreaking data integration and operations solution at cruxdata.com.

About Crux

Crux is a cloud-based data integration and operations solution that accelerates the value realization between external and internal data. Crux partners with our customers to ensure they get the data they need, how they need it and where they need it. Crux builds data pipelines at scale and operates over 50K pre-engineered pipelines, delivering public and third-party datasets to the destination of choice. Crux pipelines come with embedded data monitoring, validations, and transformations, and are supported 24x7 by its global operations team. Crux works with enterprise clients and is backed by Two Sigma, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Citi, among others.

