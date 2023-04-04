Texoma Local
Northwestern Mutual Earns Record Showing on Latest National Ranking of Top Wealth Advisors

Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago

MILWAUKEE, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual today celebrated more than 130 of its advisors – a company record – who earned a ranking on Forbes' Top Wealth Advisors "Best-In-State" list.

Northwestern Mutual. (PRNewsFoto/Northwestern Mutual)
"In this time of bank sector volatility, inflation and potential recession, Americans are turning to our advisors to achieve financial security with wealth management and planning insights that are built just for them," said Aditi Javeri Gokhale, Northwestern Mutual's chief strategy officer, president of retail investments and head of institutional investments. "Our wealth management business is one of the fastest growing in the industry – thanks to the efforts of our trusted advisors and their teams. Their results on behalf of clients are exceptional and a testament to our unrivaled holistic approach – helping people protect the wealth they've built while creating generational prosperity."

Forbes receives more than 30,000 advisor applicants annually, and only a small percentage are named among the best wealth advisors in their state. Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors are nominated by their firms and undergo a series of comprehensive interviews, questionnaires and vetting by SHOOK Research. SHOOK considers a variety of qualitative and quantitative metrics when evaluating nominees, including industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management.

The Northwestern Mutual advisors recognized on Forbes' 2023 list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors are:

Delynn Alexander

Jerry David

Daniel Gould

Jay Mackey

Mike Polan

Craig Volk

Joseph Anderson

Dan Day

Chad Greer

Kurt Mattson

Rob Randels

Jarret Wandrei

Bryan Austin

Jay D'Entremont

Dan Grimm

Tom McBreen

John Roland

Andrew Watkins

Brad Baune

Chris Dill

Robert A. Grimm

Todd McClure

Rob Roy

Mike Waxberg

Douglas Benson, Jr.

John Dill

Chad Harlan

Ed McGill

Kurt Rupprecht

Thomas Wilmink II

Ben Beshear

Jim DiNardo

Josh Harmon

Mike McGinley

Tom Sanczyk

Mark Wise

Andy Bird

Kevin Dooley

Tim Harrison

Eric McGough

Rainer Schlichtherle

Matthew Wunder

Brett J. Bissell

Chip Dotson

Benjamin Harvey

James Meanix

Stephen Schwartz

William Yancey

John Black

Chad Dowdy

Matt Heckmann

Steve Mengyan

Ted Shanahan

Jim Zara

Keenan Blanchford

Emmett Dupas III

Danny Hottel

Michael Mennella

Brent Shunk

Art Blick

Kevin Dwyer

Dennis Huang

C.W. Middleton

Eric Shutt


Bob Bolt

David Eisenhauer

Mike Jacob

Scott Mila

Ryan Smith

John Bongiovanni

Mike Ellis

Kevin Johnson

Jeff Miller

Kevin Spahn

DB Bowers

Darrin Englebert

Mike Jones

John Mitchell

Scott Sparks

Bryan Buckley

Jim Erb

Armen Khadiwala

Steve Miura

Keith Spengel

Zach Burton

Michael Erpelding

Robert L. Kilroy

William Moore III

Luke Sturges

John Calvert III

Benjamin Feldman

Justin Kirby

Edward Moyzes

Todd Tauzin

Lou Cannataro

Josh Ferguson

Mark Kull

Hans Myklebust

Steven A. Tennant

Matthew Carothers

Barry Fies

Dan Lagerborg

Justin Neal

Steve Thagard

Justin Charise

Jacqueline Fish

Tyler Layne

Bill Newman

E. Peter Tiboris

William Clark

Jim Fitzgerald

Randy Lehman

Kevin Olson

Peter Tillinghast

Mark Clary

Merrill Gagne

Andy Lich

Shannon Ouellette

Jennifer Torrey

Chris Collins

Thomas Gallina

Kevin Luchetta

Alap Patel

Abby Tuttle

Christina Collins

Ryan George

Mark Lupton

Greg Pederson

Neil Van Dam

Tyson Cromwell

David Girola

Matthew Lytell

Scott Penning

Tracy VanDyke

"Right now, more Americans than ever are open to speaking with an advisor, and these honorees are stepping up to serve this need by providing trusted advice that helps people plan and act with confidence," said Tim Gerend, Northwestern Mutual's chief distribution officer. "Our advisors' expertise, empathy and personalized financial planning is helping millions pave a path to greater financial security and less anxiety."

These Northwestern Mutual advisors – and thousands more nationwide – not only deliver outstanding service to their clients, but were also the driving force for the company's outstanding 2022 business results. In February, Northwestern Mutual announced a record number of total clients (more than five million), full-time financial professionals (nearly 8,000), revenue ($35 billion), surplus ($37 billion) and permanent life insurance sales. Additionally, in 2022 Northwestern Mutual Investment Services was ranked the sixth largest independent broker-dealer by total revenue by InvestmentNews and the seventh largest by Financial Advisor.

Northwestern Mutual is a leading provider of wealth management and investment solutions – with a growing number of clients turning to the company's financial advisors to help them protect and grow their wealth. The company's broad range of investment options, combined with its industry-leading risk protection solutions, gives clients the ability to achieve better long-term financial outcomes.

About the Forbes' Top Wealth Advisors & Best-In-State Lists
Forbes recognizes the top wealth advisors in America based on a set of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, best practices, service and investing models, compliance records, revenue trends and assets under management. All advisors have a minimum of seven years' experience. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor their research partner – SHOOK – receive a fee in exchange for rankings. Rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success.

About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $558 billion of total assets being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, nearly $35 billion in revenues, and $2.2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 97 on the 2022 FORTUNE 500.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

Advisors who utilize a different firm name do so as a marketing name for doing business as a representative of Northwestern Mutual.  Marketing names are not registered investment advisers, broker-dealers, insurance agencies or federal savings banks. Advisors are insurance agents of NM. Investment advisory services provided as Advisors of NMWMC. Investment brokerages services provided as Registered Representatives of NMIS.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/northwestern-mutual-earns-record-showing-on-latest-national-ranking-of-top-wealth-advisors-301790004.html

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.