SEPURA Home Closes $3.7M Seed Round to Revolutionize Food Waste Separation in North America

VICTORIA, BC, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEPURA Home Ltd., creator of the first sustainable food waste separation device in the world, today announces the completion of a $3.7M seed round led by premium kitchen water place brand, BLANCO. This investment allows SEPURA Home Ltd. to rapidly scale the North American market for their waste separating device at the velocity consumers are demanding.

SEPURA has revolutionized the standard garbage disposal system commonly found in households, transforming the way food waste is managed. By seamlessly connecting to the plumbing under the sink, SEPURA's smart composter employs innovative technology to effectively separate 99.9% of solid waste that goes down the drain, while allowing liquids to flow through. The end result is a sealed and odorless container that provides a convenient and eco-friendly way to dispose of food waste.

"SEPURA represents a significant step forward in sustainable living. With its advanced technology and user-friendly design, SEPURA offers a simple and effective way to minimize waste and promote a cleaner, healthier environment," said Victor Nicolov, co-founder and CEO of SEPURA. "We are excited bring consumers the sustainable solution they are seeking and work to improve how food waste impacts the environment moving forward."

With over 3 billion tons of food waste generated globally each year, the need for sustainable waste management solutions has become increasingly urgent. In response, many cities across North America have imposed garbage disposal bans, while several states have made at-home organic waste separation mandatory. This regulatory and consumer shift away from traditional garbage disposals presents a significant opportunity for SEPURA to offer a more sustainable alternative. By reducing the amount of food waste sent to landfills and converting it into nutrient-rich compost, SEPURA is poised to capitalize on the regulatory and consumer shifts away from garbage disposals and towards a sustainable alternative.

Frank Gfrörer, CEO of BLANCO, reiterates the strategic nature of the investment: "With this strategic investment we are proud to enable SEPURA to further develop and execute their standalone business. We want to contribute to making the kitchen water place in residential homes even more sustainable and consumer friendly. We believe that SEPURA's technology represents a substantial advancement in the field of food waste disposal and we are convinced that the solution provides the right answer to a pressing issue of our time."

SEPURA will be available for direct purchase by Summer 2023 at www.sepurahome.com.

ABOUT SEPURA: SEPURA is the first sustainable food waste separation device in the world. Installed under your sink (in place of a garbage disposal), SEPURA collects all solid matter in a sealed-odorless container while allowing liquids to flow down the drain like normal. With a premium design and an ergonomic user experience, SEPURA uses proprietary technology to divert food waste put in the sink from landfills and drain systems into curbside compost receptacles or yard composting. The company won the Kickstarter Grand Prize at KBIS 2023.

ABOUT BLANCO: BLANCO is an internationally recognized premium brand for the kitchen water place in residential homes. The brand has won over consumers worldwide with its modern design, ergonomic handling and reliable product quality. All components of a BLANCO UNIT are perfectly integrated with one another and characterized by a wide array of seamless combinations of sinks, high-end faucets, water optimization solutions, complementary accessories and organization systems. With subsidiaries in Europe, North America and APAC, plus its trading partners, BLANCO has a presence in about 100 countries all over the world and offers its customers a portfolio that is perfectly tailored to consumer needs. The company headquarters and key production sites in support of North American demand are in Southwest Germany and Canada.

View original content:

SOURCE SEPURA Home