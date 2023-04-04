Trailways.ca launches service connecting Toronto and Detroit

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailways.ca announced the addition of a new international service connecting Toronto, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan today. The route, which had been abandoned by other ground transportation providers during the Covid-19 pandemic, will feature seven day a week service with stops in Chatham, London, and Windsor.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Trailways' affordable, comfortable, and eco-friendly service to the communities across Ontario and Michigan," said Alex Berardi, President of Trailways.ca. "Canadians across Ontario deserve a quality and affordable means of mobility – and we are proud to fill that void."

Communities across Ontario are anxiously preparing for the return of service. "Transit Windsor is excited for Trailways' entry into the Canadian market and is delighted that inter-city coach service is returning to the Windsor International Transit Terminal," said Transit Windsor Executive Director Tyson Cragg. "Trailways' daily departures to Detroit, as well as points east like London and Toronto will provide enhanced service to Windsor-Essex residents, along with convenient connections to Transit Windsor routes."

The new service, which represents a hassle-free alternative to the challenges presented by post pandemic airline and car travel, will be operated by Trailways of New York's new low emission motor coaches that feature complimentary wi-fi, electrical outlets, on-board restrooms, and seating for persons with disabilities. Four daily trips will allow travelers leaving Toronto, Ontario to reach many destinations beginning at only $38 CAD:

Chatham, Ontario

London, Ontario

Windsor, Ontario

Detroit, Michigan

Chicago and most American Cities via connection

The announcement comes following Trailways' introduction of daily service traversing Toronto, Ontario, and New York City just one year ago. The Detroit to Toronto market had been left without daily transportation options since 2020.

For additional information about the service, schedules, fares, or to purchase tickets, visit Trailways.ca.

About Trailways:

Trailways is the brand millions have trusted. Founded in 1936, it is the largest and oldest network of independent motor coach operators in North America. Trailways boasts safe, affordable, and eco-friendly transportation for groups and regularly scheduled city-to-city service. Travelling with a group? Let our international fleet of vehicles and drivers help you Explore New Roads Together. Need to get away? Take one of our 350 daily trips to over 900 destinations in the United States and Canada. Travelling further? We've partnered with Amtrak, Greyhound, and Megabus to get you all across North America. Trailways is in gateway cities near you such as Albany, Buffalo, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Indianapolis, Montreal, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, St Louis, Syracuse, Rochester and Toronto. For more information visit us online at Trailways.ca. Find us on social media on Facebook or Instagram.

