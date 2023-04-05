AdCellerant Releases is 2022 Impact Report Highlighting Its Contributions to The Environment, Community and Wellbeing

DENVER, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdCellerant, the leading provider of a full stack, white-labeled digital marketing solution, has released its annual Impact Report detailing the contributions and success of their corporate social responsibility initiatives—AdCellerant Gives and AdCellerant BeWell.

AdCellerant Gives is committed to giving back to our community through volunteering, monetary donations, and decreasing the company's environmental impact. The commitment is led by an internal team and championed by our most prominent local volunteer, Muhammad Khan, who volunteers over 365 hours yearly. A few highlights from the 2022 year include:

Contributing 47% less waste compared to 2021

Achieved its zero waste status in its Denver, CO , office

$12,528 in employee match donations

AdCellerant BeWell emphasizes our team members' success and wellbeing. In April 2022, we launched our wellness program to facilitate, encourage, and incentivize better wellness practices for mind and body, build a healthy workforce, and strengthen our AdCellerant Gives efforts.

"At AdCellerant, we measure our success by more than just financial targets. We are committed to positively impacting our community and team members. I'm thrilled that our Impact Report highlights our efforts in these areas," said Amy Fountain, Manager of Recruiting, Engagement, and Administration. "While we have always focused on team member wellbeing and success, 2022 was our first year counting this as an official area of impact in our reporting and considering how we could measure this meaningfully. I look forward to 2023, evolving our efforts, and delivering on our commitments!"

AdCellerant is also committed to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices in the workplace. Read the 2022 AdCellerant Impact Report to learn more about our team's efforts and where we are headed in 2023.

AdCellerant provides businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions through media companies' and agencies' partnerships. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, education, and exceptional operational support to ensure customer campaign performance.

Leveraging proprietary technology, Ui.Marketing, AdCellerant effectively connects businesses with their ideal customer at a tight time. Harnessing an easy-to-use and nimble digital advertising tool, users can manage their entire buyer's journey from quick and accurate comprehensive proposal creation, campaign launch, and campaign performance. All within a single platform.

