Family Business Makes Big Moves to Compete with Large E-commerce Stores on Caster Products

4th Generation family business invests in an advanced facility, team, and digital strategy to deliver quick-shipping caster products to keep US industries moving.

WESTLAKE, Ohio, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NextDay Casters, a division of Conveyer & Caster, recently launched and is now servicing the quick-shipping caster needs of customers across the country. With millions of casters required each year to keep industries moving, NextDay Casters is committed to building and shipping many of the most popular models by the next business day—ensuring customers are operational fast and with products they can trust.

We understand safety; it's why we only feature products that are designed and tested to ANSI ICWM standards.

To achieve NextDay Caster's shipping commitment, the company made big investments—moving to an advanced 75,000-square-foot facility (2019), upgrading its ERP system (2021), and building its marketing team to showcase its products and services. "Expanding our operational footprint and assembly capabilities, while enhancing our systems, enabled us to launch new service commitments like NextDay Casters," said Jeff Stohr, CEO of Conveyer & Caster. "We have provided trusted solutions to our local markets for over 60 years, and are proud to now showcase our expanded capabilities on a national level."

"The marketplace contains a range of casters in varying degrees of quality, along with many resellers who do not understand how to properly establish a load rating for safe operation," added marketing director, Brad Kish. "We understand the importance of safety and performance, and that is why NextDay Casters only features products that are designed and tested to ANSI ICWM standards. It is a big difference from simply shopping the thousands of imported casters found on Amazon or large catalog houses, where testing standards are often unknown."

NextDayCasters.com is a sister site to CasterSpecialists.com, an e-commerce leader with a broader lineup of casters and one of the largest libraries of free caster CAD models, while NextDay Casters focuses on quick-shipping, commonly used casters in distribution centers, manufacturing facilities, retail stores, waste management, hospitality, institutional, and many other business applications.

About NextDay Casters: NextDay Casters is a division of Conveyer & Caster, a leading provider of casters, material handling equipment, conveyor systems, and storage solutions. Founded in 1961 in Northeast Ohio, the company is driven by a simple mission to provide the right solutions that improve customer material flow, efficiency, and safety. NextDay Casters features trusted caster solutions that ship by the next business day.

