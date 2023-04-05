Markel appoints Richie Henry to Chief Operating Officer, Claims

RICHMOND, Va., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Richie Henry has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, Claims. In his new role, Henry will oversee all the North America Claims operations including claims administration, data and analytics, claims vendor management, and transformation efforts as well as continue to build critical partnerships with key claims and underwriting business partners.

"Richie's extensive experience in both claims and technology will bring tremendous value to our Claims organization and our leadership team," said Nick Conca, Chief Claims Officer. "We look forward to having him work with key business partners to continually improve Markel's effectiveness for our customers."

Henry joined Markel in 2013 and most recently served as Senior Managing Director, Divisional CIO. He was also the Managing Director of the Markel Specialty Division, US and Bermuda Claims, and Global Reinsurance, leading all technology for the divisions. He has also held numerous positions managing the partnership between North America insurance and IT at Markel.

Henry will be based in Markel's Glen Allen office and will report to Conca.

About Markel

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Markel® is a registered trademark of the Markel Corporation. Visit Markel on the web at markel.com.

