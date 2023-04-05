National Kidney Foundation Appoints Vizient, Inc. Executive to National Board of Directors

~Monica Davy of Texas joins the fight against kidney disease~

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Monica Davy, Senior Vice President and Chief Culture, Diversity, and Impact Officer at Vizient, Inc., to its National Board of Directors. Davy was nominated and approved at NKF's most recent Board meeting held in April.

Monica Davy is the Senior Vice President and Chief Culture, Diversity, and Impact Officer at Vizient, Inc., who has joined the National Kidney Foundation's National Board of Directors. (PRNewswire)

I'm honored to join NKF's National Board and share my expertise with the largest kidney organization in the country!

"We're so excited Monica has joined the NKF Board of Directors and will bring her extensive expertise in DEI initiatives to the Board," said Tracy McKibben, Chair of NKF's National Board and a living kidney donor to her mother. "Monica brings more than 28 years of experience in workforce diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as supplier diversity, civil rights, and cultural transformation. We look forward to working with her as we continue to build greater awareness of kidney disease and ways to achieve optimal kidney health."

Monica Davy resides in Dallas, Texas, and is responsible for guiding the overarching strategy, program implementation, and ongoing support for the company's culture, DEI, and corporate social responsibility initiatives at Vizient, Inc. Davy leads a diverse team of 21 staff members and is two years into the company's five-year DEI plan focused on nurturing a learning and growth culture, attracting and retaining diverse top talent, and ensuring corporate responsibility.

Prior to joining Vizient, Inc., Davy served as Director of the Office of Minority and Women Inclusion and was responsible for promoting, monitoring, and enforcing diversity and equal employment opportunity standards at the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). She oversaw the diversity requirements of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act within NCUA's business practices and among regulated entities. Davy holds degrees from Howard University School of Law and George Mason University. She is an Advisory Board member of the Children's National Foundation.

Davy is a living kidney donor to her son who was born in 2001 at 29 weeks and was diagnosed with Prune Belly Syndrome and kidney failure. He began rejecting her kidney around 2011, so Davy's husband participated in a kidney swap so that their son could receive a moderately matched kidney in January 2020. Today, their son is 21 years old and in his junior year at George Mason University.

"As a living kidney donor, I feel blessed that both my husband and I were able to support our son with the gift of life," said Monica Davy, SVP Chief Culture, Diversity, and Impact Officer at Vizient, Inc. "I'm honored to join NKF's Board of Directors and share my expertise with the largest kidney organization in the country because far too many people knowingly and unknowingly struggle with kidney disease."

About Kidney Disease

In the United States, more than 37 million adults are estimated to have kidney disease, also known as chronic kidney disease (CKD)—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. About 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. are at risk for kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. Black or African American people are about four times as likely as White people to have kidney failure. Hispanics experience kidney failure at about double the rate of White people.

About National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org.

Facebook.com

www.kidney.org

twitter.com/nkf

NKF Logo (PRNewsfoto/National Kidney Foundation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The National Kidney Foundation