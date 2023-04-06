Somatus to Present Methods for Overcoming Social Determinants of Health at the National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Conference

Somatus to share data regarding the importance of customized care in

MCLEAN, Va., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Somatus, the nation's leading and largest value-based kidney care company, will deliver a presentation entitled "A United Front – Serving the Underserved Together" at the National Kidney (NKF) Foundation Spring Clinical Conference April 11-15, 2023. The presentation will detail the methods and successes of Somatus' patient-centric care model in the treatment of patients living with kidney disease.

"Many patients with kidney disease have difficulty navigating their care. Having access to an integrated, multidisciplinary care team can help provide the support needed to improve patient outcomes," said Dr. Bassem Mikhael, Senior Vice President, Clinical Enterprise at Somatus. Joining Dr. Mikhael will be fellow Somatus colleagues Patrick Covington, RN, Director, Provider Engagement; Jenna Mossner, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, and Darryl Reece, Patient Health Advocate. These presenters will share examples of how Somatus' patient-centric approach and technology-enabled platform bring care into the communities that need help the most.

Participating in the NKF Spring Clinical Conference will showcase how Somatus' highly skilled and collaborative local care teams work together with patients, and as extensions of their providers, to help overcome social determinants of health and gain access to quality and timely care.

"Our presentation truly captures the impact of Somatus' patient-first, precise, and customized care approach for patients with kidney disease," said Dr. Joe Kimura, Chief Medical Officer at Somatus. "We are aiding our patients in surmounting historic barriers to care and improving their overall health and quality of life."

Somatus partners with nephrology and primary care groups, leading health plans, and health systems to provide integrated care for patients with, or at risk of developing, kidney disease. As the market leader in value-based kidney care, Somatus' vertically integrated clinical services and technologies delay or prevent disease progression, improve quality and care coordination, and increase the use of home dialysis modalities and rates of kidney transplantation. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia and founded by a team of world-class healthcare operators, successful entrepreneurs, and leading clinicians treating kidney disease. For more information, please visit www.somatus.com.

