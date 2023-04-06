Subtle Medical and Lake Medical Imaging Receive National Honor from Industry-Leading Radiology Business Management Association (RBMA)

Achievement Recognized at 2023 PaRADigm Awards for Outstanding Collaboration

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a healthcare technology company using artificial intelligence to improve medical imaging, announced today their collaboration with Lake Medical Imaging , an American College of Radiology-designated Diagnostic Center of Excellence, earned the national Radiology Business Management Association (RBMA) RAD Honors Collaborative Achievement Award. The announcement was made at the 2023 RBMA national conference this week.

In 2022, Lake partnered with Subtle Medical to launch SubtleMR™, an AI-based software solution that enhances up to 60% faster MRI acquisition, enabling the ability to perform more MRI scans each day and significantly improve their patient experience during MRI procedures. (PRNewswire)

According to RBMA, RAD Honors was developed, "To recognize radiology practices and vendors who have demonstrated the highest degrees of creativity, innovation, and exemplary leadership."

In 2022, Lake partnered with Subtle Medical to launch SubtleMR™ , an AI-based software solution that enhances up to 60% faster MRI acquisition, enabling the ability to perform more MRI scans each day and significantly improve their patient experience during MRI procedures. Lake implemented SubtleMR across all six of their sites, in which they have eight MRI scanners: Seven 1.5T magnets and one 3T magnet from GE, Siemens and Toshiba.

Since the launch of SubtleMR, Lake Imaging has been able to scan an additional five to seven patients on each of their MRI scanners; roughly 41 additional patients per day across all six sites. Having additional time allows techs to spend more time with patients focusing on their care, and patients have expressed how pleased they are with the shorter scan times. Hear more .

"The integration of the Subtle MRI product at Lake Medical Imaging has truly been a wonderful collaboration at every level," said Lake Medical Imaging Immediate Past President Cathrine Keller, MD. "The AI based software has been easy to implement and use daily, and is also scalable and affordable, providing both an improved patient experience and an improved bottom line. Subtle has taken their customer experience to an even higher level by adding an exceptional personal touch. Their team has created a real connection with Lake Medical Imaging that has made the technology feel more human and given our team members the support and tools they needed to make this launch successful."

"It is great to receive this honor from RBMA," said Josh Gurewitz, Chief Commercial Officer of Subtle Medical. "Health systems are now embracing AI as the standard of care. Our vendor-neutral technology was designed to scale seamlessly enterprise-wide so that imaging leaders like Lake Medical Imaging can quickly realize the ROI of more efficient imaging. We are committed to collaborations like this that enable workflow effectiveness while enhancing the patient experience."

About Subtle Medical

Subtle Medical, Inc. is an innovative healthcare technology company with a suite of software solutions that use deep learning to increase the quality and efficiency of medical imaging. It is a CB Insights Top AI 100 and two-time Digital Health 150 company and is an Nvidia Inception Award Winner. Subtle's (AI) software solutions have been commercially deployed in over 400 sites worldwide. SubtleMR™ and SubtlePET™ improve the image quality of accelerated MRI and PET scans, boosting exam throughput and profitability for centers and getting patients in and out of the scanner faster. The company continues to expand globally with the support of recent Series B funding, bringing the total funding to over $45 million. For more information, please visit subtlemedical.com or email sales@subtlemedical.com .

About Lake Medical Imaging

Since 1965, Lake Medical Imaging has been an innovator in bringing quality diagnostic imaging technology and services to patients and physicians seeking the most comprehensive diagnoses possible, and in 2022 received two national awards from the Radiology Business Management Association for creativity, innovation, collaboration, and exemplary leadership. In partnership with UF Health Central Florida, this practice has six freestanding Central Florida locations, 23 diagnostic and interventional radiologists, and reads for two hospitals. Lake Medical Imaging was the first outpatient imaging center in the nation to receive the Diagnostic Imaging Center of Excellence (DICOE) designation from the American College of Radiology (ACR), and has continued to receive it to the present. Since 2010, they have been designated "Breast Imaging Centers of Excellence" by the American College of Radiology. Lake Medical Imaging continues its decades-long history of "firsts", staying on the forefront of diagnostic imaging's future.

About the Radiology Business Management Association (RBMA)

RBMA is the leading professional organization for radiology business management, offering high value knowledge and applied business information for its members and the health care community, and helping shape the profession's future. RBMA is comprised of more than 2,400 professionals who focus on the business of radiology. RBMA members support diagnostic imaging, interventional radiology and radiation oncology providers in the full spectrum of practice settings. RBMA connects members nationwide to valuable information, education, and practice-related resources and serves as an authoritative industry voice on behalf of shared member interests.

