ZERO Prostate Cancer Recognized for the Ninth Time in Top Fifty Best Nonprofits to Work For

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZERO Prostate Cancer is proud to have been named one of the "Top 50 Best NonProfits to Work For" by The NonProfit Times , making it the ninth time the organization has landed in the top 50 in the past ten years. This year, ZERO was ranked fifteenth and is the only prostate cancer organization listed in the rankings.

"We're honored to be among some really terrific nonprofits on this year's list," said ZERO's President & CEO Jamie Bearse. "We've been fortunate enough to be on it nine times in the last decade and it's all because of the selfless and talented teammates around the organization who make fighting prostate cancer a passion and celebrating and supporting each other a second nature."

ZERO's commitment to providing an award-winning culture that fosters growth, camaraderie, and diversity is unwavering. ZERO's high responsibility and high freedom philosophy helps team members excel professionally and thrive personally while making a life-saving difference for men and their families.

"Joining the ZERO team has been an amazing experience," said Sarrah Bates, ZERO's Social Media Manager. "Not only did I feel an immediate sense of camaraderie with my colleagues, but I've been empowered and challenged by my leaders, who have also trusted and encouraged me along the way. ZERO has enhanced my life, both professionally and personally, and I am proud to be part of this extraordinary organization."

The NonProfit Times is a leading business publication for nonprofit management. To compile the annual list, employees and employers participated in a battery of surveys, with results scored across eight different categories and ultimately ranking the top 50 Best Nonprofits To Work For.

About ZERO Prostate Cancer:

ZERO Prostate Cancer is the leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer and help all who are impacted. ZERO advances research, provides support, and creates solutions to achieve health equity to meet the most critical needs of our community. From early detection to survivorship, ZERO is the premier resource for prostate cancer patients and their families to access comprehensive support, make meaningful connections, and take action to save lives.

