PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As required by Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual, Telkom Indonesia (IDX: TLKM) (NYSE: TLK) confirms that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Telkom Indonesia's 20-F report is available on its website at www.telkom.co.id (http://www.telkom.co.id/) as well as through the SEC website at www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/).

Holders of Telkom Indonesia's securities can receive a hard copy of the 20-F report (including the complete audited financial statements) free of charge upon request. Requests can be made by contacting Telkom Indonesia Investor Relations at investor@telkom.co.id (mailto:investor@telkom.co.id) or by phone at +62-21-5215109.

For further information please contact:

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Investor Relations
Edwin Julianus Sebayang
Tel.: +62-21-5215109
E-mail: investor@telkom.co.id (mailto:investor@telkom.co.id)
Website: www.telkom.co.id (http://www.telkom.co.id/)

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pt-telkom-indonesia-persero-tbk-2022-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301792209.html

SOURCE PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.