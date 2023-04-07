This Week in Policy & Public Interest News: 14 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy policy and public interest press releases from PR Newswire, including egg safety tips for Easter and increasing scam calls to older adults.
NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the policy and public interest industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- CPSC Issues Life-Saving Tips to Millions as Deadly Tornadoes Impact Multiple States
Consumers need to be especially careful when storms knock out electrical power. Portable generators create a risk of CO poisoning that can kill in minutes.
- Playing it Safe with Egg Safety
Harmful Salmonella bacteria can be found on both the outside and inside of eggs that look perfectly normal. Protect yourself and your family by following these food safety tips to prevent food poisoning.
- Subaru of America Celebrates Fifth Year of "Subaru Loves The Earth" Community Recycling Program and Announces Major New Milestone
Subaru of America, Inc. announced that the automaker and its retailers have diverted more than eight million pieces of hard-to-recycle trash from landfills across the country through its Subaru Loves the Earth initiative.
- SPARROW Executive Jets Partners with Blue Lightning Initiative to End Human Trafficking in Aviation
As an element of the DHS Blue Campaign, BLI trains aviation personnel to identify potential traffickers and victims, and to report suspicions to federal law enforcement.
- Asian American authors join forces to send books to schools for AAPI Heritage Month
Four Asian American authors around the country have combined forces to raise awareness and diversify school libraries with books by Asian Americans, for the diverse American students.
- Scripps Howard Fund distributes 25,000 copies of its 1 millionth book through its childhood literacy campaign
Twenty-five thousand at-risk children across the country received a free book this week to celebrate the 1 millionth book donated to the Scripps Howard Fund's "If You Give a Child a Book …" campaign.
- PepsiCo Kicks Off Eighth Annual "Rolling Remembrance" American Flag Relay to Support Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation
An American flag, first flown by the U.S. military in combat, began its more than 14,000 mile "Rolling Remembrance" relay via air and road to help raise awareness of, and funds for, Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, an organization that provides college scholarships and educational counseling to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.
- 2023 Camp Invention is the Summer Camp Every Parent Wants - Featuring Learning and Fun
The summer program takes place at local schools across the U.S. and is taught by the people kids know best, their local teachers. In the 2023 program, Wonder, campers will design their own mini skate park; throw a party celebrating innovation; transform a robot into an animatronic stuffie; and design their own pop-up business!
- Make Music Day Returns June 21 in Worldwide Celebration of Music
Make Music Day, the worldwide festival of making music held annually on the summer solstice, announced the return of its vast program with over 4,000 live, free music-making events across the United States on Wednesday, June 21.
- Dr. Shawn Joseph Publishes Article Calling for Black Superintendents to Document their Experiences Through Autoethnography
The article discusses racism in educational leadership and its impact on Black superintendents. Dr. Joseph provides a comprehensive description of how Black superintendents can create autoethnographies.
- Do You Know Who's Calling Mom & Dad? Scammers Target Seniors with 4x as Many Landline Calls - joinimp.com Study Shows
Have you ever thought that bad guys seem to target the older, more vulnerable population with the scams? It turns out you were right. In their latest landline study, joinimp.com reveals that Americans aged 65+ receive almost 200 unwanted landline calls every week. That's more than 28 calls a day from bad actors trying to defraud and steal.
- National Dog Bite Prevention Week: Promoting peaceful coexistence with our canine companions
"The tragedy of dog bites is that most are preventable," said Victoria Stilwell, celebrity dog trainer and behavior expert. "The more we take the time to understand dogs' needs and teach them the skills to cope with the challenges of living in a domestic environment, the less bites will occur."
- MTV Entertainment Studios Awards Grants to 22 Non-Profit Organizations in More Than 20 Cities Across the Country for Third Annual Mental Health Action Day on May 18
The grants support local activations to shift culture of mental health from awareness to action, empowering people to take action for their mental health.
- Film on Women's Rights in El Salvador Brings Issue to World Stage
Emmy®-Award winning director, Paula Heredia premieres the new documentary at Oscar®-qualifying festival in Florida. "Imelda Is Not Alone" puts a spotlight on a Salvadoran teen's loss of reproductive rights and how ordinary people can create extraordinary change.
Read more of the latest policy-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNpolicy on Twitter.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.
- Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.
PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.
For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE PR Newswire