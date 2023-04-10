VANDER-BEND COMPLETES STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF OMNI COMPONENTS CORPORATION

Partnership with Omni adds a specialized manufacturer of medical consumables and instrumentation for spinal, cardiovascular and tendon related applications to the Vander-Bend platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vander-Bend Manufacturing, Inc. ("Vander-Bend"), a portfolio company of Aterian Investment Partners ("Aterian"), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Omni Components Corporation ("Omni" or the "Company").

Headquartered in Hudson, New Hampshire, Omni is a precision manufacturer and service provider of tight tolerance consumable medical products focused on spinal, cardiovascular and tendon related surgeries. Omni produces highly complex medical consumables that are core products for leading medical device manufacturers. The Company's core capabilities include prototyping, CNC Swiss machining, vertical milling, turnkey solutions, wire/RAM EDM, among others. Omni represents the fourth medical technology add-on acquisition for Vander-Bend since 2018.

The acquisition of Omni by Vander-Bend is highly strategic as it expands Vander-Bend's breadth of capabilities and establishes a manufacturing footprint in the Northeast and Southwest, which complements the existing West Coast, Midwest and Southeast regions. Since Aterian's acquisition of Vander-Bend in May 2018, Vander-Bend has acquired four medical technology businesses, established and fully commercialized three new production facilities, completed substantial capital equipment expansion and significantly invested in human capital throughout the organization. Vander-Bend now operates nine facilities across the United States with more than 1,200 employees.

"We could not be more excited to partner with Omni and welcome Frank and his team to the Vander-Bend family" stated Greg Biggs, Chief Executive Officer at Vander-Bend. "We are strong believers in the growth prospects of Omni and look forward to working with the Omni team to continue to provide a wide breadth of capabilities to the Company's blue-chip customer base. With our partnership, Vander-Bend will also expand its medical commercial relationships, allowing us to better serve our customers and continue our growth trajectory."

"This strategic acquisition broadens Vander-Bend's customer base, capabilities, and strategically positions us near key MedTech innovation hubs, while adding two new facilities. We are enthusiastic about working with Frank and the entire Omni team, while fostering collaborative relationships with new medical OEMs to support scalable growth", stated Rich Rivard, Chief Commercial Officer at Vander-Bend.

Frank Stone, CEO and owner of Omni, stated "This partnership will continue the vision of Omni that we have built over many years. It is clear that both Omni and Vander-Bend have developed and refined through the years a strong culture of producing state-of-the-art products for our customers. We are confident we have found the right partner to help us in our next stage of growth."

Brandon Bethea, Co-Founder and Partner at Aterian, said "The acquisition of Omni represents an important strategic milestone for Vander-Bend. By adding Omni, as well as the Company's talented team, Vander-Bend now prototypes and manufactures at scale critical disposable and instrumentation components for multiple world-class OEMs in a diverse set of exciting MedTech end markets. We would like to congratulate Frank and his team for building a truly one-of-a-kind business. We couldn't be more enthusiastic about the opportunity to work alongside the talented Omni team as we move forward together."

Daniel Phan, Managing Director at Aterian, said "This partnership supports our track record of investing in complementary family/founder run businesses in a fragmented outsourced medical technology manufacturing landscape. We look forward on working on post-close initiatives across the combined company."

Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP advised Aterian on the legal aspects of this transaction.

About Omni Components Corporation

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Hudson, New Hampshire, Omni is a precision manufacturer and service provider of tight tolerance consumable medical products focused on spinal, cardiovascular and tendon related surgeries. Omni produces highly complex medical consumables that are core products for leading medical device manufacturers. The Company's core capabilities include CNC Swiss machining, vertical milling, turnkey solutions, wire / RAM EDM, prototyping, among others.

For more information, please visit https://omnicomponents.com/

About Vander-Bend Manufacturing

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Vander-Bend specializes in providing manufacturing solutions to its customers operating in high growth and dynamic end markets. Vander-Bend has been serving its customers for over 40 years and provides prototyping and development support, followed by complex manufacturing adhering to the highest quality standards.

For more information, please visit http://www.vander-bend.com

About Aterian Investment Partners

Aterian Investment Partners is a private equity firm that invests in industry-leading, middle market businesses. In collaboration with management, Aterian supports investments throughout an organization, from people to processes, equipment, technology, and social governance, among others. With offices in New York and Florida, Aterian has raised cumulative equity commitments of more than $1.5 billion since its founding in 2009.

For more information, please visit http://www.aterianpartners.com

