ActiveCampaign Expands in LATAM, Invests in Improved Customer Experience

CHICAGO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign , the leader in marketing automation , email marketing and CRM , is putting down roots in San José, Costa Rica and will have 100 employees in the hub within 12 months. Latin America is one of the company's fastest growing regions, with local businesses growing through the power of ActiveCampaign's platform every day. With offices in Brazil and Colombia already, ActiveCampaign is making a larger investment in the region by expanding engineering and customer teams to improve the global customer experience and operations of the business.

Costa Rica hosts a large number of successful technology companies such as Microsoft, Intel, Akamai and Smartsheet. As the latest technology leader to open a hub in the country, ActiveCampaign will be able to support more businesses in the region and across the globe, who need resources in both English and Spanish. The hub will be ready for occupancy starting May 15th.

ActiveCampaign is currently working with local partners such as the Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency (CINDE) who has a similar mission to the marketing automation provider: help growing businesses in the country. ActiveCampaign leaders will be at CINDE's career fair from April 19-23 to hire up to 30 employees across its engineering, customer, and recruiting teams to start in May.

"Being a customer-obsessed organization, we are thrilled to be investing in LATAM as well as our overall customer experience to better serve our customers in the region and globally," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign . "Being closer to our global customers means more frequent feedback and fruitful collaboration with the businesses we serve."

"We pride ourselves in offering the best, most personalized surfing and yoga experiences in Costa Rica, and thankfully, we've been able to scale these experiences through the help of ActiveCampaign," said Travis Bays, co-founder at Bodhi Surf + Yoga . "Because ActiveCampaign's automation platform saves us so much time throughout our sales and marketing process, we are able to focus on working with our customers and their experiential journey. We are excited about ActiveCampaign's investment in Costa Rica and their willingness to help businesses in the community grow. We love that they will be just around the corner so we can now collaborate in person on a regular basis!"

ActiveCampaign is the leader in marketing automation, email marketing and CRM for businesses of all sizes. Its powerful automation platform helps over 185,000 businesses in 170 countries grow by scaling and personalizing their customer experiences. ActiveCampaign accelerates business growth by providing access to 900+ pre-built automations that combine transactional email and email marketing , marketing automation , ecommerce marketing , and CRM to enable 1:1 experiences that connect across all channels and through the entire customer lifecycle. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 900+ integrations, including Microsoft, Shopify, Square, Facebook and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign is one of only 17 products with over 10,000 positive customer reviews on G2.com , scoring higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation, CRM and E-Commerce Personalization and is the Top Rated Email Marketing Software on TrustRadius. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com .

