End of the Season Changes for the Empire Strykers

Strykers Captain Israel Sesay Joins Coaching Staff

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a disappointing end to a promising season, the Empire Strykers will be looking for a new head coach at the end of the MASL (Major Arena Soccer League) 2022 – 2023 season.

"It is the second year in a row that we have missed the playoffs by one point," said Empire Strykers Owner Jeff Burum. "We have talented players, great fans, and the support of the community. It is time to bring home a championship. During the off-season, we will be making changes that we believe will position us for success next year."

One of those changes is promoting the current Head Coach and General Manager, Jimmy Nordberg, to the position of Executive Vice President of Operations for the Strykers, where he can focus on the team's future direction and continue building momentum for the upcoming 2023 – 2024 season.

"I'm excited to transition into this new role in the organization. We will be focused on positioning the team to be stronger than ever, engage the local community, and provide a championship-caliber organization on and off the turf for twelve months a year. This move proves to me that our organization is prepared to grow and flourish in the new upcoming season and years to come."

The Strykers already have made changes to their coaching staff, naming Strykers Captain Israel "Izzy" Sesay an assistant coach. Sesay has played for the Strykers (formerly known as the Ontario Fury) since 2013 and has been a captain for the past seven seasons. Starting in the MLS, Sesay was the youngest player (at age 17) to take the field for the Los Angeles Galaxy. After five years in the MLS, Sesay moved to professional indoor soccer in 2012, playing for the Milwaukee Wave.

"The Empire Strykers has been my home for the past 10 years," said Sesay. "I am excited for this opportunity to take the team to the next level and bring home a championship for our region."

