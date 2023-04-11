NEWITY Launches ERC Fast Track, Enabling Businesses to Receive their ERC Refund in Days

A simple, cost-effective way for small businesses to receive their Employee Retention Credit (ERC) refund in a matter of days

CHICAGO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NEWITY , America's source for small business capital, dedicated to providing access to SBA loan solutions, streamlined tax credits and trusted service providers, announced their Employee Retention Credit (ERC) Fast Track program that allows qualifying businesses to receive their ERC refund within five days of filing with the IRS for a flat fee. ERC Fast Track enhances NEWITY's existing service that provides a complete solution to help businesses efficiently determine their eligibility and file for ERC.

Created within the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, ERC is an incentive program that provides business owners with tax credits up to $26,000 per retained employee, even for businesses that received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

Building on its successful track record helping more than 120,000 businesses navigate the complexities of PPP and SBA 7(a) loans, NEWITY created a streamlined ERC process to help businesses determine and confirm their eligibility, file their claim, and receive their refund within days, instead of months, while ensuring IRS compliance.

"One of the biggest pain points for small businesses has been the length of time required to receive their ERC refund once they've determined they qualify," said David Cody, NEWITY Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "ERC Fast Track is a testament to our continued effort to simplify complex government programs for American business owners. We're focused on ensuring businesses are fully qualified for the credit and helping them receive a cash refund faster than ever before for a flat fee."

Commenting on the Fast Track service, Luke LaHaie, NEWITY Co-Founder and Co-CEO added, "ERC is an excellent program, but its rules are complicated. We want to help small businesses confirm that they're eligible, file for ERC efficiently, and get their money as quickly as possible — which can be a major lifeline. We bring the right combination of technology, seasoned experts, and a deep understanding of the program's complexities, nuances, and regulations to help us confirm and uncover eligibility that tax teams may miss."

NEWITY's ERC Fast Track program is open and available to all qualifying small businesses.

About NEWITY

NEWITY is America's source for small business capital, focused on empowering entrepreneurs with access to trusted service providers, affordable loan solutions, and streamlined tax credits – all in one place. NEWITY uses leading technology and real human support to help small businesses make their companies more efficient and profitable. Today, that includes equitable access to SBA 7(a) loans ; streamlined processes to claim tax credits ; simplified online bookkeeping with Xendoo ; customized, competitive insurance with Mylo ; personalized business advisory with Cultivate; and access to a marketing agency marketplace with Breef . To join NEWITY's growing small business community, visit NEWITYmarket.com .

View original content:

SOURCE NEWITY