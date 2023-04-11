Policygenius and Financial Independence Group Announce Partnership to Simplify Term Life Insurance Fulfillment for FIG's Network of Financial Professionals

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Policygenius and Financial Independence Group (FIG) announced today a partnership to improve advisor and client experience by leveraging Policygenius Pro's term life insurance fulfillment platform as a part of FIG's new Fulfillment Insurance Team™ (FIT).

Policygenius Pro is a turnkey platform that helps advisors accelerate, streamline, and increase life insurance sales. With this tool, FIG advisors can refer their clients to Policygenius for an unmatched experience from end-to-end. Not only does this improve the experience for clients, but simplifies the process for advisors, as Policygenius Pro offers a multi-carrier platform and a seamless application process.

This partnership represents a significant opportunity for FIG to offload the backend work of term life insurance fulfillment, while offering their network of partners an efficient and streamlined tool to easily compare quotes and coverage options for clients. Partnering with FIG enables Policygenius Pro to tap into FIG's large partner ecosystem and continue to gather learnings from advisor interactions.

"Partnering with Policygenius Pro has added speed and efficiency to our term life insurance fulfillment process," David Henry, EVP of Life Insurance at FIG, said. "Their platform offers a far more efficient experience for us, our advisors, and our clients."

With Policygenius Pro, FIG's network receives access to Policygenius' wide variety of insurers, coverage types, and policy options, including accelerated underwriting offerings exclusively available on the Policygenius platform. Partners also receive support from an expert staff of 200+ dedicated specialists for case management, underwriting, and product support.

"FIG is dedicated to equipping their advisors with the most effective tools to connect with their clients, and we're excited that Policygenius Pro fits into that mission," Jennifer Fitzgerald, CEO and co-founder of Policygenius, said. "We look forward to continuing to work with FIG to optimize their term life fulfillment and provide their partners with holistic coverage options for clients."

To date, Policygenius Pro has helped partners cut placement times by half, on average, and reduced the average time an advisor spends on an application from 2.5 hours to 15-20 minutes.

About Policygenius Pro

Policygenius Pro is a turnkey partnerships platform that helps independent agents and financial advisors accelerate and streamline life insurance sales. With this program, Policygenius provides its one-stop-shop insurance solution to financial advisors, independent agents, community banks, credit unions, and more, with the goal of helping partners' clients get the insurance coverage they need. Partners receive access to a wide variety of insurers, coverage types, and policy options, including accelerated underwriting offerings exclusively available on the Policygenius platform.

About Policygenius

Policygenius transforms the insurance journey for today's consumer, providing a one-stop platform where customers can compare options from top insurance carriers, get unbiased expert advice, buy policies, and manage their insurance portfolio, in one seamless, integrated experience. Our proprietary technology platform integrates with the leading life, disability, and home and auto insurance carriers and delivers an exceptional digital experience for both consumers and insurance carriers. Since 2014, our content, digital tools, and experts have served as a resource for millions of people on their insurance journey, and we have sold more than $170 billion in coverage.

To receive Policygenius announcements, email press@policygenius.com . For more information about Policygenius Pro, go to https://pro.policygenius.com/ or email partnerships@policygenius.com .

For more information:

Brooke Niemeyer

Associate Director of Media Relations

brooke.niemeyer@policygenius.com

About Financial Independence Group, LLC

FIG is a financial services conglomerate and national leader in the independent marketing organization (IMO) and field marketing organization (FMO) industry. Privately held and independently owned, FIG's fixed insurance solutions help the independent, licensed financial professional guide their retail investment clients to an optimal retirement plan. FIG has provided solutions for over 45 years, specializing in guaranteed income, asset protection, and multi-generational planning. Over 3,000 professionals across the US access more than 70 top-rated carriers to design fixed index annuity, fixed annuity, life insurance, care planning, and disability income solutions to best fit the interests of their clients. For more information, please visit www.FIGMarketing.com .

