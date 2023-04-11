A Starting Point Partners with Investing Platform Public for Content Series on Fiscal and Monetary Policy

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Public, an investing platform that allows members to invest in stocks, treasuries, ETFs, crypto, and alternative assets is partnering with A Starting Point, a civic engagement platform created by Chris Evans, Mark Kassen, and technology entrepreneur Joe Kiani to launch a cross-platform content series. The series will offer access to content and conversations around fiscal and monetary policy to millions of investors and followers of the financial markets.

Mark Kassen and Chris Evans, Co-Founders of A Starting Point in Conversation with Rep. Abigail Spanberger at Public's Exchange Conference in March 2023 (PRNewswire)

The partnership extends ASP's direct access to policymakers and thought leaders directly to retail investors on Public, as well as offering a new vertical of finance-focused content to the ASP website and app. The content includes video interviews with policymakers, text-based policy news briefs, and explainers providing context into how fiscal and monetary policy are established, and what it means for investors and everyday Americans.

According to a new survey, 42% of Americans reported being more interested in fiscal and monetary policy since becoming a retail investor, with 41% of investors responding that they would like improvements to the ways their elected leaders communicate these topics. In addition, 59% said that they would gain a clearer understanding of fiscal and monetary policy through additional context on policy implications and/or hearing directly from elected leaders.[1]

Earlier this month at Public's retail investor conference, Exchange , ASP's Chris Evans and Mark Kassen interviewed Rep. Abigail Spanberger (VA-07) in a conversation aimed at demystifying the TRUST in Congress Act, a bipartisan bill aiming to prohibit members of Congress and their families from trading stock.

"We've long admired what ASP is building and see many parallels to our own mission, which is to make the public markets work for all people," said Katie Perry, GM of B2B and Editorial at Public. "ASP has taken on an important challenge of demystifying what happens in DC so that people can be more informed and engaged as voters. Similarly, Public began with a focus on financial literacy, and we believe in the importance of providing insights and context alongside the investing experience."

"ASP was created to make information about government and politics accessible to all Americans. At a time when the economy is top of mind for voters and lawmakers alike, we are excited to partner with Public to bring our audiences a focused track of content around fiscal and monetary policy," said Kaylin Minton, Senior Vice President at A Starting Point. "This partnership was designed around our shared commitment to democratizing information and will deliver resources and education on issues that directly impact our community, as well as millions of retail investors via Public's platform."

About Public.com

Public is an investing platform that allows everyone to invest in stocks, treasuries, ETFs, crypto, and alternative assets, like fine art and collectibles—all in one place. We help people be better investors with access to custom company metrics, live shows about the markets, and insights from a community of millions of investors, creators, and analysts. Public puts investors first, and doesn't sell trades to market makers or take money from Payment for Order Flow (PFOF). Learn more at www.public.com.

About A Starting Point

A Starting Point is a video-based civic engagement platform created by Chris Evans, Mark Kassen, and technology entrepreneur Joe Kiani. ASP's mission is to create a bipartisan channel of communication and connectivity between Americans and their elected officials with the goal of creating a more informed electorate. Learn more at www.astartingpoint.com/ .

*Securities by Open to the Public Investing, member FINRA & SIPC . Crypto trading through Apex Crypto (NMLS ID 1828849), NY DFS. Alts offered by Dalmore Group, LLC, member of FINRA & SIPC. This content is not investment advice. Investing involves risk of loss. See Public.com/disclosures.

1 Source: Public.com Survey via Suzy Insights (Mar 2023)



Public and A Starting Point Partnership (PRNewswire)

