Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum Levels Up the Liquid & Look, Now Made Even Better With Real Madagascar Vanilla

The No. 1 Selling Spiced Rum is Better than Ever and Calling on All "Badtenders" to Spice it Up

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, America's No. 1 selling spiced rum1, Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, has been serving up delicious flavor and spice for every moment. Now, it's made even better, with the addition of real Madagascar vanilla. A leveled-up liquid also calls for a bold, enhanced look that accentuates its deliciousness. The new bottle features a bold color palette with expressive gold brushstrokes to reflect the signature smoothness and spice of Captain Morgan.

The iconic Original Spiced Rum is perfectly mixable and straight-up sippable, delivering a perfect blend of Caribbean rum, real Madagascar vanilla, natural flavors and spice, with notes of cinnamon, clove, dried fruit, caramelized sugar, and honey that taste great in any cocktail with our original spice.

With Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, you don't have to be an expert behind the bar, because creating a delicious, spiced-up cocktail is easier than ever. To prove it, Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum has teamed up with Comedian, Actor and Host, Tone Bell and Influencer, Host, Author, Drew Afualo for its Battle of the Badtenders, a contest that turns "badtenders" – ordinary folks with zero background in mixology – into bartenders capable of making delicious classic crowd pleasing cocktails, from tropical Piña Coladas and minty mojitos to the timeless cola with Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum. The possibilities are endless and sure to be delicious, no mixology lessons needed.

"This is an exciting new chapter for Captain Morgan. With a fresh new look that highlights our elevated liquid, we are staying true to our roots and spicing it up," says Anne Nosko, Vice President, Captain Morgan. "We're dialing up our trademark taste with even more delicious ingredients for our loyal fans and new consumers to enjoy endless cocktail possibilities."

We all have friends who are clueless behind the bar. The question is, are they willing to put their skills to the test? Through May 3, Captain Morgan is calling on all "badtenders" 25+ to share their attempt at crafting a delicious cocktail on Instagram or Twitter . To enter, post an original cocktail creation using Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum (or non-alcohol alternative), include #BadtenderWorthyContest, and remember to tag and follow @CaptainMorganUSA on Instagram or @CaptainMorganUS on Twitter*.

"I know a thing or two about what makes a delicious drink. I also know how to spot a bad one†," says Tone Bell. "Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum makes cocktails downright delicious, whether you like to keep it simple or show off a little – there's no wrong way to enjoy it."

Three finalists will be chosen to bring their best cocktails to the next level at the Captain Morgan Battle of the Badtenders in New York City on May 17. Hosted by Bell and Afualo, who will also star in new social spots on @CaptainMorganUSA, the winner will walk away with $10,000 and the Ultimate "Badtender" title – proving that with Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, anyone can be a cocktail aficionado. And that's not all, the Ultimate "Badtender" and their winning sip may be featured in a limited-edition Cocktail Courier kit.

"I'm no cocktail expert, but I do call the shots," shares Afualo. "Think you have what it takes to put your cocktail skills (or lack thereof) to the test? I'll be the judge of that.† See you in NYC, besties."

Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum is now available on shelves in a 750mL bottle with an ABV of 30% at a suggested retail price of $15.99.

Be sure to follow @CaptainMorganUSA on Instagram and @CaptainMorganUS on Twitter for more delicious updates on Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum and its Battle of the Badtenders contest. Remember, everyone 21+ can be a bartender with Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, and no matter how you decide to enjoy Captain Morgan, always remember to do so responsibly.

*NO ALCOHOL OR OTHER PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be legal U.S. resident, 25+, with Instagram or Twitter account. Void where prohibited. Contest entry period begins 04/12/2023 @ 12:01 a.m. ET and ends 5/3/2023 @ 11:59:59 p.m. ET. USE OF ALCOHOL NOT REQUIRED. Cocktail recipe must yield a potable beverage. Entry subject to disqualification if #BadtenderWorthyContest is omitted. Finalists notified via direct message from @CaptainMorganUSA (Instagram) or @CaptainMorganUS (Twitter) on/about 5/15 & must be able to travel to NY, NY for "Battle of the Badtenders" on 5/17; if not, Finalist Prize including opportunity to compete for Grand Prize will be forfeited. Guest of Finalist must be 21+. Inclusion of Grand Prize winner's cocktail as part of Cocktail Courier kit is at sole discretion of ShakeStir LLC & NOT guaranteed. For Official Rules including full prize description/restrictions, judging criteria and format for "Battle of the Badtenders," visit website. Not sponsored, endorsed, administered by or associated with Instagram or Twitter.

Sponsor: Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY.

CAPTAIN MORGAN Original Spiced Rum. Premium Caribbean Rum With Spice And Other Natural Flavors. 35% Alc/Vol. Captain Morgan Rum Co., New York, NY.

DRINK RESPONSIBLY. CAPTAIN'S ORDERS

1 Nielsen Total US xAOC + Liquor Census and Convenience, L52W through 01/21/23

†Participation of Tone Bell and Drew Afualo in the Contest judging, including the Battle of the Badtenders, is subject to availability and not guaranteed.

About Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan is the number one selling spiced rum in the U.S. Captain Morgan encourages everyone 21+ to spice it up by bringing our flavor to every occasion. The Captain Morgan portfolio includes CAPTAIN MORGAN Original Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Sliced Apple Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN White Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN 100 Proof Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Private Stock, CAPTAIN MORGAN Silver Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Coconut Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Pineapple Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Cherry Vanilla Spiced Rum, and Vita Coco Spiked with CAPTAIN MORGAN. For more information, visit www.CaptainMorgan.com .

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and its their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

