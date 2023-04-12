Global Brand Experience Agency, Spiro™, Reflects on Results, Successes & Accolades on First Anniversary

LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiro™, the global experience agency for the NEW NOW™ had a landmark inaugural year in business, securing numerous high-profile awards while cementing itself as an industry leader and a top contender in several other major upcoming award categories.

Launched in March 2022, as part of the GES Collective, Spiro sought to help brands adapt to the NEW NOW™, or the evolution of the events industry brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Spiro helps clients create impactful experiences that transcend traditional mediums to unite audiences where they are.

Spiro's efforts, both on behalf of its own clients and the events industry at-large, have racked up an impressive list of awards and accolades in their first year. Most recently, Spiro was shortlisted for Campaign's Global Agency of the Year Award and their work was recognized for Caterpillar's EXHIBITOR Best in Show Award at the International Consumer Electronics Show. Along with inclusions also in Chief Marketer's Top 200 Marketing Agencies of 2023, Event Marketer's Fab 50 and Top 100 IT List of 2022. Spiro also took home the coveted Campaign Middle East Start-Up Agency of the Year title in 2022 at the awards celebration in Dubai last December.

"These awards are a true testament to the team we've assembled and our ongoing efforts to lead the industry forward," said Jeff Stelmach, Global President of Spiro. "We are proud of what we've been able to accomplish in our first year, positioning our clients as authorities within their respective fields, and helping other marketing, branding and event professionals address ongoing industry changes."

Spiro has created several initiatives to grow their community and establish themselves as the global brand experience agency for the NEW NOW. This includes launching n•Spiro™, their thought leadership program, their work with CBSNews.com as an Innovation & Disruption Leader, along with various features in industry publications.

For more about Spiro, its first-year successes and the n·Spiro Thought Leadership Program, check out ThisIsSpiro.com.

About Spiro

Spiro, part of the GES collective, is the global brand experience agency for the NEW NOW™. We create global events and experiences that redefine how humans connect, and we bring them to life across integrated physical, digital, mobile and hybrid mediums. Working with some of the world's most recognized brands, Spiro's strategists, creators, innovators, builders, marketers and specialists are skilled in analytic & strategic event management, creative design, and production. Working together, we deliver high-impact experiential exhibits, conferences & events, product launches, sponsorship activations, and consumer pop-ups that unite audiences – wherever they may be.

