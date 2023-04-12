The Makers of the HERDEZ® Brand Introduce New Refrigerated Salsas Line, Available in Mild, Medium and Chipotle

The HERDEZ® Brand, the No. 1 selling salsa brand in Mexico and one of the fastest growing guacamole brand in the U.S.1, expands refrigerated dip portfolio with three new salsas

ORANGE, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the HERDEZ® brand today announced the launch of HERDEZ® Traditional Refrigerated Salsa , a delicious line of salsas available in mild, medium and chipotle varieties, all of which pair the authentic flavors of Mexico with the ease and convenience of a ready-to-serve dip. From the makers of the No. 1 selling salsa brand in Mexico and the second-fastest growing guacamole brand in the U.S., the new HERDEZ® Traditional Salsas are created with simple ingredients like tomatoes, onions, garlic and jalapeño peppers, and can be incorporated into your favorite recipes, enjoyed with chips or used as a topper.

HERDEZ Brand Logo (PRNewsfoto/HERDEZ® Brand) (PRNewswire)

"When reviewing consumers' salsa-purchasing preferences, we noticed a gap in the marketplace for flavor-forward, robust, roasted tomato salsa with herbs, spices and peppers, and our new HERDEZ® Traditional Salsa line specifically addresses that need with a convenient, refrigerated option," said Chris Monahan, brand manager of HERDEZ® Refrigerated Dips. "To innovate, we leveraged the bold flavors of Mexico that our fans have come to love from the HERDEZ® brand with recipe inspiration from the HERDEZ® Fundación in Mexico City, which has been the home of Mexican culinary traditions for over 20 years and is committed to sharing the rich heritage of Mexican cuisine."

HERDEZ® Traditional Refrigerated Salsa joins the existing family of HERDEZ® brand products, including HERDEZ® Traditional Refrigerated Guacamole, HERDEZ® Salsa Cremosas, HERDEZ® Avocado Hot Sauce and more. These refrigerated salsas are available in 15-ounce cups at retailers across the country, with increased nationwide distribution later this summer.

"Whether fans are looking to transport their tastebuds to Mexico or simply a burst of authentic flavor in every bite, HERDEZ® Traditional Salsas fill that craving," Monahan said. The entire line is both gluten free and kosher and is sure to quickly become a refrigerator staple.

For more information on the HERDEZ® brand, including recipes, nutritional information, where to buy and more, please visit www.herdeztraditions.com

ABOUT THE HERDEZ® BRAND

The HERDEZ® brand allows consumers to experience the real flavor and culture of Mexico at home with authentic salsas and cooking sauce. The HERDEZ® brand is the No. 1 selling brand of salsa in Mexico and the leading authentic Mexican salsa brand in homes across the U.S. Best known for products such as HERDEZ® Salsa Verde, Salsa Casera and the original Guacamole Salsa, the HERDEZ® brand is founded on authenticity in flavor and quality you can trust. Innovation authentic flavor experiences is at the forefront of their success. The HERDEZ® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit www.herdeztraditions.com or follow the HERDEZ® brand on Facebook, Instagram , Pinterest and Twitter .

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS, LLC.

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, HERDEZ®, EMBASA® , DOÑA MARÍA®, BÚFALO® and DON MIGUEL® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com .

______________________________ 1 Source: IRI Consumption Data, Latest 52 WE 3/26/23 MULO Absolute Sales $ change

SOURCE HERDEZ Brand