Nelson Partners Announces Exciting Grand Opening of 800 Block - A New Luxurious Student Housing Community at Utah State University

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelson Partners, LLC today announced the exciting grand opening of 800 Block, a new luxury student housing community located next to Utah State University at 777 N 800 E, Logan, UT 84321. With premium walkability to campus, this modernized facility will house 368 students in 3-,4-, and 5-bedroom floor plans featuring quartz countertops with designer backsplashes and quality cabinetry. The property also includes a range of luxury amenities, including covered garage parking, private study rooms, 55-inch wall mounted smart TVs, fire pits, and year-round hot tub access. Each unit is fully furnished with individual washers and dryers, with private, semi-private, and suite housing available. Larger units have French door refrigerators and dishwashers. The building has controlled access to enhanced student safety features, along with a range of outdoor areas where Utah State University students can socialize and study.

Nelson Partners, LLC owner and CEO Patrick Nelson describes the efforts that his company took to complete the exceptional project, "We are thrilled to unveil 800 Block and add to the student housing options that University of Utah students want and need. We have combined our talent and expertise to launch one of our first of many grand openings since 2020. We look forward to serving the students at U.S.U. who now have a leading housing option in a market that was previously underserved and undersupplied. 800 Block is the addition that the City of Logan's student housing market is waiting for."

Said Paula Platt, Senior V.P. of Portfolio for Nelson Partners who also oversaw asset management for the project, "800 Block represents the future of student housing, a place where students can live, work, and play in luxury. Surrounded by sweeping mountain views and extraordinary finishes, our team is proud to add this beautiful, immaculate property to our student housing portfolio."

On March 14, 2023, at 11 a.m. MST, Nelson Partners, LLC hosted a grand opening event for V.I.P. guests.

Barrie Nichols, Senior Vice President of Leasing and Marketing for Nelson Partners, LLC led the branding and marketing efforts for the project and grand opening. Nichols stated, "800 Block is the best pedestrian-to-campus property that I've seen in my 25-year career. I'm thrilled to launch the property and welcome city officials and distinguished dignitaries as we celebrate the culmination of this special project. Our doors are now open to the general public for tours and we are accepting new residents for immediate occupancy."

About: Nelson Partners, LLC is a fully integrated real estate developer and student housing owner-operator with more than a decade of hands-on acquisition, management, and development experience in student housing. Nelson Partners, LLC currently manages 18 properties in 11 states across the United States and has successfully developed millions of dollars in student housing properties by working with private investors. Learn more about their client driven results and strategic acquisition at www.nelsonpartners.com, Facebook, or on LinkedIn.

