Rescue Village Announces a New Book, The Cartoons of Rescue Village, by Nationally Syndicated Cartoonist Jenny Campbell

NOVELTY, Ohio, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rescue Village is proud to announce the publication of The Cartoons of Rescue Village: Twenty Years of Love and Lifesaving Through the Eyes of Cartoonist Jenny Campbell on May 9, 2023, when copies will go on sale.

The Cartoons of Rescue Village: Twenty years of Love and Lifesaving Through the Eyes of Cartoonist Jenny Campbell. © 2023 Rescue Village. ISBN: 978-0-578-29487-2; LCCN: 2022918231. Hardbound with end papers. 208 pages with 244 black and white and color cartoons. By Jenny Campbell. Edited by Kenneth Clarke. Designed by Wendy Palitz. $24.95 cover price. Bulk order discounts are available. (PRNewswire)

This book is a must-have for anyone interested in animal rescue and the good deed of adopting shelter animals.

Campbell is well known to readers in places like Amarillo, Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, and Tampa Bay for her nationally syndicated daily comic strip "Flo and Friends."

This new book will delight readers of any age with a novel cast of animal and human cartoon characters that tell a light-hearted and humorous story about the serious business of Rescue Village's work in preventing animal homelessness.

For more than two decades, Jenny Campbell has captured the essence of Rescue Village's lifesaving work in playful and memorable cartoons. Now, these original cartoons are featured for the first time in a charming book.

Fellow nationally syndicated cartoonist Patrick McDonnell of the daily comic strip "Mutts" says:

"This is a fun collection of heartwarming cartoons about helping animals. It doesn't get better than that. Bravo, Jenny!"

The Cartoons of Rescue Village is a must-have book for anyone interested in animal rescue, the good deed of adopting shelter animals, and a view into what animals might think as they experience homelessness, life in a shelter, and the joy of a new couch to destroy.

For more information about The Cartoons of Rescue Village: Twenty Years of Love and Lifesaving through the Eyes of Cartoonist Jenny Campbell, or to schedule an interview with the artist or Rescue Village, please get in touch with Lisa Ishee, Director of External Affairs at 440-999-3974 or lishee@rescuevillage.org. Visit www.rescuevillage.org/cartoons for additional information.

About Rescue Village:

Rescue Village is a beloved humane society nestled between Cleveland's eastern suburbs and Ohio's rural communities. It enforces Ohio's animal anti-cruelty laws in Geauga County and produces Woofstock, Northeast Ohio's largest dog festival. Founded in 1974. 15463 Chillicothe Rd Novelty, Ohio 44072.

