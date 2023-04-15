Puerto Rican Veterans Return from First Ever Honor Flight

PenFed Credit Union donated $50,000 to Honor Flight Network to sponsor historic flight from San Juan to Washington, D.C. April 12-14, 2023

TYSONS, Va., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two dozen Puerto Rican veterans arrived at San Juan Airport to thunderous applause, live music and an enthusiastic crowd waving American and Puerto Rican flags. The vets returned from the first Honor Flight in history from the island to Washington, D.C. where they visited the monuments and memorials built in their honor. PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, partnered with the Honor Flight Network to make this unprecedented, all-expense paid trip a reality.

"PenFed loves Puerto Rico. PenFed loves veterans. Sponsoring this Honor Flight for Puerto Rican veterans was not only the trip of a lifetime for them, but it was also a beautiful way to express our gratitude and appreciation for their service and sacrifice," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO, James Schenck. "It was an honor to be in San Juan at the airport to welcome them home."

The Honor Flight trip included veterans who served in WWII, Korea and Vietnam. One veteran, 101-year-old Angel Acevedo Bernal served in all three conflicts.

"When I heard about PenFed sponsoring this trip, it didn't surprise me. What they say is what they do. PenFed made our dreams come true," said Jose Irizarry, a Vietnam veteran who served in the 82nd Airborne Division. "I saw a Korean War veteran crying because he felt that everything he went through was erased today. We really appreciate this. A lot."

The distinguished veterans visited several iconic locations in our nation's capital, including the WWII, Korean and Vietnam War Memorials, as well as Arlington National Cemetery.

"PenFed's generosity helped make this flight possible. The Honor Flight Network was proud to partner with the credit union to make this inspiring and emotional journey a reality for Puerto Rican veterans," said Honor Flight Network CEO, Meredith Rosenbeck. "Honor Flight trips provide veterans with an empowering sense of camaraderie and in many cases, closure."

About PenFed Credit Union

About Honor Flight Network

