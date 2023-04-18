GAYLORD NATIONAL RESORT REOPENS "ALL-NEW" OLD HICKORY STEAKHOUSE AS THE LATEST PHASE OF MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR RENOVATION

Old Hickory Steakhouse, the third reimagined dining experience to open at Gaylord National, is a timeless fine dining experience offering culinary classics with locally sourced ingredients to create extraordinary meals – including a brand-new Sunday Brunch experience.

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaylord National Resort is delighted to announce the opening of the all-new, completely reimagined and modernized Old Hickory Steakhouse on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The elegant steakhouse is the third dining experience scheduled to debut to guests and will offer a timeless fine dining experience with locally sourced ingredients to create exquisite and extraordinary meals. The property's ongoing investment is part of an unprecedented $14 million restaurant transformation following a dramatic $64 million guestroom renovation.

Old Hickory Bar, an all-new wrap around bar where guests can enjoy the finest hand-crafted cocktails, savor a curated menu and enjoy an elegant and comfortable atmosphere. (PRNewswire)

Guests of Gaylord National's Old Hickory Steakhouse will be welcomed into a 10,000+ sq. foot area divided into four unique spaces decorated with rich hues of forest green, deep-sea blue, sandy beach, copper and gold. Windows along the outside wall will provide a spectacular view of the Garden Atrium that will allow diners to view the resort's light and fountain shows throughout the year. Every detail of the design has been intentional with the goal to provide a timeless backdrop that showcases elegance and refinement for guests of Old Hickory.

Highlights of the Old Hickory Steakhouse space include:

Old Hickory Bar , an all-new wrap around bar where guests can enjoy hand-crafted cocktails and savor a curated menu.

The Den , just off the bar, is a richly appointed and secluded room featuring cozy seating, a statement fireplace and large screen TVs.

Main Dining Room , a contemporary two-room area which will boast a gorgeous gold ceiling, masterful lighting, marble and wood tables and custom seating with leather accents.

The Terrace Room, a room for all occasions with three walls of windows, lush seating, moody lighting and views overlooking National Harbor.

"Food brings us together, making the everyday special, and special occasions an event to remember," said Allen Smith, director of food and beverage at Gaylord National Resort. "Our goal for Old Hickory Steakhouse is to provide a refined dining experience whether that be for a solo traveler, a business dinner or locals enjoying a luxurious meal in the dining room or casual drinks and a meal at the bar."

Old Hickory Steakhouses will continue to feature premium steak expertly prepared, with additional timeless classics infused with a regional flare, along with crafted cocktails and flawless service. Gaylord National will debut two new experiences for guests prepared tableside: Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab Cocktail and an exquisitely crafted Old Fashion cocktail.

"Every ingredient has been carefully selected to highlight our waterfront location and the riches of the Capital Region," said Jakob Esko, executive chef at Gaylord National Resort. "This area has a discerning palate and is incredibly diverse. Our new offerings will focus on using responsibly sourced ingredients infused with a regional flare. We are also thrilled to be offering a new Sunday Brunch that will be perfect for family and friends to gather together."

The Capital Region is famous for its brunches, and Old Hickory Steakhouse will be a must visit brunch location featuring premium meats, fresh local seafood, Maryland jumbo lump crab eggs Benedict, pancake boards, fresh artisan cheeses and fruits, along with bottomless mimosas and Bloody Mary's.

Highlights of the Old Hickory Steakhouse menu include:

Breakfast featuring Steak and Egg Sandwich, Avocado Toast and an Old Hickory Smoothie

Sunday Brunch featuring an à la carte menu with a new pancake board, fresh seafood, and more

Lunch featuring Lobster Rolls, Stachowski Rueben Sandwich, Chorizo and Chickpea Ragout, Old Hickory Dry Aged Burger and Baked Maryland Lump Crab Dip

Dinner Service featuring Hickory Smoked Shrimp Cocktail, Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab Cocktail prepared tableside, a selection of eight beef options including an aged Tomahawk Steak, Bison Ribeye, Wagyu Ribeye and Ora King Salmon

Dessert featuring Yuzu Pineapple Tart, Honey Lavender Cheesecake and a Brownie Caramel Sunday

Libations including a tableside Old Fashioned cocktail and an impressive collection of regional wines

Learn more about Gaylord National by exploring our resort at gaylordnational.com

About Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center

Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center is the largest, non-gaming hotel and convention center on the east coast, located along the banks of the Potomac River in National Harbor, Maryland and part of Marriott International, Inc. Opened in April 2008, Gaylord National is an AAA-Four Diamond resort that is only eight miles from Washington, D.C. The resort offers nearly 2,000 rooms including 110 suites; a 19-story atrium; 600,000 square-feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space; acclaimed restaurants including Old Hickory Steakhouse; and Pose Rooftop Lounge.

