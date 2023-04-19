Gabe's and Old Time Pottery Announce Definitive Acquisition Agreement

Gabe's [Gabriel Brothers Inc.] and Old Time Pottery are now one company, with Gabe's acquiring the Tennessee-based, home merchandise chain.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. and MURFEESBORO, Tenn., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The combined companies will strategically expand their complementary footprints to 169 stores, operating in 20 states, with the support of six distribution centers, and will serve an expanded customer base throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southeast.

Gabe's (PRNewswire)

With shared missions, our combined companies will now provide an even greater selection of incredible, ever-changing quality products at the very best values.

Together, the two companies will employ ~8,000 associates anchored by shared values, ensuring associates, customers, and communities thrive.

"This transaction is a testament to the passion and commitment our core customers expect, of both Gabe's and Old Time Pottery. We are bringing together two value-driven organizations to deliver even more products and brands customers want for their home and family each time they visit," said Jason Mazzola, Chief Executive Officer, who will continue serving as the CEO of the combined company.

Together our company will build on our similar values to create a culture that embraces diversity and fosters a best-in-class associate experience by enabling, supporting, and empowering our associates to unlock their full potential. We look forward to bringing the Gabe's and Old Time Pottery families together. We know this combination will have a positive impact for all our associates, the communities we are proud to serve, as well as the long-term growth of our business.

About Gabe's

Founded in 1961 in Morgantown, West Virginia, Gabe's is a leading off-price retailer. Since opening more than 60 years ago, Gabe's has focused on being the destination for the very best deals on everything you need. Gabe's shoppers can find top brand names and fashion at savings up to 70% off department store merchandise across men's, ladies, and kids apparel, as well as accessories, footwear, home, and essentials. For more information, please visit GabesStores.com or any of our 128 stores in 15 states.

About Old Time Pottery

Since its founding in 1986, Old Time Pottery has focused on providing the broadest assortment of home and seasonal product at a compelling value so that customer can save money while pursuing their passion for home decorating. For more information, please visit OldTimePottery.com or any of the company's 41 stores in 12 states across the Southeast and Midwest.

Media Contact

Leigh Guldig

Media@gabes.net

Old Time Pottery (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gabe's