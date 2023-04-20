Welded Tubes Unveil Plans for Mexico Facility

The new facility is a result of increasing customer requests for a presence in Mexico.

ORWELL, Ohio, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Welded Tubes is excited to announce the opening of a new 55,000 square foot facility in Monterrey Mexico. The new facility will begin operations in early 2024 with a focus on small-diameter, tight tolerance tubing for the automotive industry, a specialty of the Ohio based manufacturer.

"Our customers are increasing their presence in Mexico and have asked us to continue to support their expansion efforts and their commitment to the OEM's." Says Joe Frandanisa, president of Welded Tubes Inc. "We are listening to our customer's needs, and our expansion in Monterey will allow us to grow and strengthen our relationships with them."

Monterrey, Mexico is an exciting growth opportunity to take the precision and quality of Welded Tubes international and provide top notch customer service. The facility is breaking ground on the large Steel Warehouse campus in Monterrey. Steel Warehouse is the sister company of Lock Joint Tube (LJT) - the parent company of Welded Tubes. This expansion will strengthen the supply chain of Welded Tubes and their customers.

Kevin Marks, President Lock Joint Tube is looking forward to the new facility becoming operational. "With the support of Steel Warehouse Mexico, we are expanding into Mexico with a ton of confidence. I anticipate more exciting news in Mexico in the years to come." Says Kevin.

LJT is proud to support this expansion which will take their combined company presence to six locations and be the first international presence for the tubers. The new facility has plans to expand to include LJT's capability range after its first several years in operation.

Lock Joint Tube (LJT), a mechanical grade tubing manufacturer based in South Bend, IN with locations in Ohio, Texas and Tennessee. LJT acquired Welded Tubes of Orwell, OH in 2020. Welded Tubes is an IATF certified leading supplier of small diameter tubing.

Background Information on Companies Mentioned:

About Welded Tube

Welded Tubes was incorporated and opened in 1958, in Orwell, Ohio. Welded Tubes is a producer of high-volume, small-diameter, tight-tolerance tubing for the Automotive, Appliance, Lighting and Truck sectors. To learn more visit: https://www.weldedtubes.com/

About Lock Joint Tube

Lock Joint Tube manufactures mechanical and structural grade steel tubing. Selecting hot rolled, cold rolled, aluminized, and galvanized steel, Lock Joint Tube services fabricators and distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturers with different sized and shaped steel tubing used in such diverse industries as solar, automotive, office furniture, health care, exercise, and display fixtures.

LJT is part of Lerman Enterprises who have a strong presence in the manufacturing sector with companies such as Steel Warehouse, Chesterfield Steel, and Siegal Steel. To learn more visit https://www.ljtube.com/

About Steel Warehouse

Steel Warehouse is a family-owned premier steel processor & service center with distribution, shipping, and processing capabilities providing slit coil, sheet, plate, and cold-rolling.

We specialize in surface, dimension, grade, and flatness across 12 locations worldwide. We have built a strong reputation for integrity and customer service over 70 years in business. Steel Warehouse is the sister company of Lock Joint Tube.

View original content:

SOURCE Welded Tubes Inc.; Lock Joint Tube