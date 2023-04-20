A World-First for the World's Number One Cookie*: OREO Café opens in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's number one cookie has landed at Doha's Hamad International Airport (HIA), with the opening of the first permanent OREO Café outside of the USA and first in an airport.

The 116sqm café in the new North Node is delighting travelers with a delicious selection of sweet inventions including OREO milkshakes, muffins and cheesecakes and a comprehensive savory food and beverage menu, while chefs create unique treats live at the café's OREO Creations Bar.

The bespoke café concept features the OREO brand's electric signature blue, white and black, attracting transiting passengers with giant OREO furniture, digital walls and a retail area.

Creating even more excitement, Mondelez and Qatar Duty Free (QDF) ran an integrated marketing campaign, including a Qatar Airways in-flight video during October and high visibility throughout the airport. Mondelez also delivered a high-performing social media campaign featuring playful creative assets and rich culinary imagery.

To celebrate OREO Day, the partners ran an airport takeover at HIA on March 6th with an end-to-end screen digital campaign across over 800 screens.

Jaya Singh, Managing Director, Mondelez WTR, and Thabet Musleh, Vice President, Qatar Duty Free, commented: "This is a historic moment for Mondelez and QDF. This exceptional partnership has brought a world-first to the world's leading airport, and we have truly delivered on our mission to bring exclusive experiences to travel retail. With Mondelez WTR's first foray into F&B leveraging a powerful global brand, we are confident that OREO Café Doha will cement itself as a flagship outlet."

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/MDLZ

About Qatar Duty Free

Qatar Duty Free (QDF), a subsidiary of Qatar Airways group, is a shopping emporium at the heart of Hamad International Airport (HIA), with more than 37,000 square meters of duty-free and concession space. QDF boasts more than 180 luxury and affordable retail outlet and F&B outlets.

QDF offers an extensive selection of luxury boutiques and a wide portfolio of multi-brand concept shops and duty free stores. In addition to its wide luxury brand portfolio, QDF boasts a wide range of cuisines to suit every palette and budget at our numerous dine in restaurants, cafes and grab and go outlets.

As part of its position within a powerful trinity of a retailer, an award-winning airport and a global airline, QDF is uniquely positioned to partner with travel retail brands to launch products and services, bringing exclusive experiences to customers.

Qatar Duty Free (QDF) has been named the 'World's Leading Airport Duty Free Operator 2022' and 'the Middle East's Leading Airport Duty Free Operator 2022' in the World Travel Awards. QDF also won the 2022 "Best Customer Experience Airport Retailer" at Global Brands Magazine Awards."

Hamad International Airport won the "World's Best Airport for Shopping" at the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2023, attributed to Qatar Duty Free retail and F&B strategy to offer the best experience for passengers at the airport.

