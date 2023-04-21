Cox Enterprises Impact Report: Our Future Is Our Legacy

The 2022 Impact Report demonstrates how the company is making progress toward addressing the world's most pressing problems and building a better future

ATLANTA, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises released its 2022 Impact Report that takes a deep dive into how the company is addressing the most critical issues facing our world today.

The full 2022 Impact Report can be found at coxenterprises.com/ImpactReport.

Since its founding in 1898, Cox has been committed to doing the right thing. And while the world has changed and the company continues to expand into new industries, that founding principle to build a better future for generations to come remains steadfast. The 2022 Impact Report, Our Future Is Our Legacy, affirms Cox's core values and lays out goals, actions and progress to address today's most pressing problems. The report reflects not only Cox's commitment to transparency and accountability but also its conviction to solve crucial challenges related to connectivity, transportation mobility and sustainable innovation.

"The metrics we measure tell a story, inspiring us to stay motivated and press forward," said Alex Taylor, Cox Enterprises chairman and CEO. "As the saying goes, you can't improve what you don't measure, and watching our strategies gain traction is exciting. We're leading the charge, and we hope other companies follow."

A Better Tomorrow

Cox proactively releases an impact report every two years. Since its last report in 2020, Cox continues to create a better tomorrow through a host of activities, initiatives, investments and partnerships that support employees, customers, communities and the planet.

Caring for People

Brought our social impact goal, 34 by 34, to life by visiting nine cities nationwide in our Act to Impact tour, where employees learned about the goal, took part in a community project and left a major gift to a deserving organization in every community.

Empowered 2.8 million people through Cox Communications' digital equity programs and partnered with True Impact to quantify our efforts.

Volunteered 68,000+ hours across 6,800 events tracked through our employee engagement platform, Cox Impact.

Protecting the Planet

Reached 87.8% waste diversion rate across our enterprise — 97.6% to our 2024 Zero Waste to Landfill goal, and received external assurance, a third-party review, by Underwriter's Laboratories on our Zero Waste program and methodology.

Signed renewable electricity supply agreements that will help us achieve more than 60% renewable energy starting in 2025.

Since 2014, Cox has an annualized water reduction/replenishment of ~181 million gallons per year.

Innovating for Impact

Acquired BrightFarms and made a significant strategic investment in Mucci Farms, two indoor farming companies, which expands our footprint in sustainable agriculture.

Acquired Spiers New Technologies, which has repaired, refurbished or remanufactured more than 51,000 battery packs for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Made a major investment in OpenGov, the leading cloud software platform for state and local governments that enables more efficient, transparent and accountable government.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, while strategically investing in emerging technologies driving the future of cleantech, health care, and public sector services. Its major operating subsidiaries are Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, which includes brands like Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $22 billion in annual revenues and a proud 125-year history. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet and communities, visit coxenterprises.com.

