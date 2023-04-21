Kemin Industries Commits to Science-Based Target Initiative

In conjunction with Earth Day, Kemin signs affirmation of emission-reduction efforts

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has signed a commitment to the Science-Based Target Initiative (SBTi) to affirm emissions reductions goals.

Kemin Industries (PRNewsfoto/Kemin Industries) (PRNewswire)

Science-based targets provide a clearly defined pathway for companies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, helping prevent the worst impacts of climate change and future-proof business growth.

Emissions reductions within Kemin's operations and along its value chain will accelerate the company's efforts to reduce the effects of climate change. In 2021, Kemin announced its goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 as part of its sustainability strategy. Kemin's commitment to SBTi provides a pathway to meet validated targets in line with the latest climate science and in accordance with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

"Our commitment to SBTi means we will use well-recognized methods backed by science to evaluate our emissions," said Kim Gibson, Associate Director of Global Sustainability, Kemin Industries. "Setting our pace for progress in the near term is an important part of Kemin's sustainability journey."

Click here to view the details of Kemin's commitment on the SBTi dashboard.

Click here to learn more about Kemin's sustainability journey.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,000 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

