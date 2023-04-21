Unlock Health Launches Novel Healthcare Technology and Services Platform to Transform How Healthcare Companies Drive Growth

Backed by Amulet Capital and Athyrium Capital, Platform Brings Together DECODE and Eruptr, Two Industry-Leading Healthcare Marketing Services Companies

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlock Health, a healthcare technology and services growth platform, today announced its formation through the combination of Eruptr, an industry leader in healthcare digital marketing providing proprietary technology-enabled solutions, and DECODE, a national, award-winning, full-service digital and creative agency focused on healthcare. Unlock Health solves healthcare organizations' urgent need for growth while driving long-term, sustainable performance. The platform is backed by Amulet Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare sector, and Athyrium Capital Management, a specialized asset management company focused on opportunities in the global healthcare sector.

Health systems, physician groups, and specialty providers have spent decades limited by the barriers dividing patient acquisition and retention campaigns, payor contracts, and pricing strategy, all while lacking the necessary data and technology required to analyze supply and demand, interpret market changes, and prove ROI. Unlock Health breaks down those barriers by delivering the right mix of consulting, marketing, and tech enablement to fill these gaps and support consistent, long-term growth for healthcare clients.

Unlock Health is led by an experienced management team, including Chief Executive Officer Brandon Edwards and President Shannon McIntyre Hooper, both of whom bring decades of integrated healthcare marketing and leadership expertise. Edwards, Hooper and the entire Unlock Health management team will work closely with the exceptional teams at Eruptr and DECODE to capitalize on complementary strengths and harness the power of the combined platform to support clients and healthcare systems across the country.

Eruptr is the largest healthcare-focused digital media and Health Risk Assessment (HRA) company in the industry, serving more than 200 provider clients. DECODE is a full-service healthcare digital advertising agency with a strong strategy and creative offering, ranging from big brand engagements to specialty service line campaigns. In addition to leveraging these complementary strengths, Unlock Health is assembling a team of experts in managed care consulting and communications under the Forge brand to support new and existing clients.

"We recognize the tremendous potential and impact a trusted, one-stop provider of integrated marketing, consulting, and tech enablement can have in breaking down long-standing barriers for healthcare organizations," said Edwards. "By combining two complementary, industry leading healthcare services platforms in Eruptr and DECODE with a bespoke team we are assembling, we are helping healthcare providers increase revenue, manage costs, and create healthier communities. Together, we're removing the guesswork from growth and helping these organizations succeed now and in the future."

The platform will have a combined – and growing – team of 120 professionals. Eruptr and DECODE will continue to operate under their respective brands and be led by the existing management teams, who will work closely together and with Unlock Health executive leadership to build a combined offering to benefit clients, employees, and the broader healthcare community.

"Today marks an exciting milestone for our company, and we look forward to this next phase alongside DECODE, Brandon, Shannon, and the entire Unlock Health team," said JK Lloyd, President and Co-Founder of Eruptr. "With two of the most innovative healthcare marketing organizations working together on one visionary team, we are excited to continue transforming how healthcare organizations drive patient acquisition and retention in an ever changing and competitive landscape."

"DECODE has always been passionate about leveraging the latest technology and data to deliver creative strategies that help our clients succeed," said Kathleen Perley, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of DECODE. "With the launch of Unlock Health, we will have the benefits of increased scale and a broader range of market-leading services and expertise to support clients as they navigate and compete in a rapidly evolving industry."

[Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.]

For more information about Unlock Health, visit www.unlockhealthnow.com or email info@unlockhealthnow.com.

About Unlock Health

Unlock Health is a newly formed, tech and services growth platform that connects the dots across managed care and marketing to help healthcare providers solve today's urgent growth needs while building sustainable performance for the future. Unlock Health provides its roster of healthcare providers with an unparalleled suite of products and technology capabilities underpinning a full-service agency and managed care consultancy. To learn more, please visit www.unlockhealthnow.com.

About Eruptr

Eruptr is an industry leader in healthcare digital marketing, offering a suite of digital marketing solutions to help hospitals increase awareness, patient acquisition, and achieve KPIs. Eruptr maintains direct customer relationships with blue-chip health systems including Johns Hopkins, Methodist, and Inova Health System and serves a client base of over 70 systems representing over 200 hospitals. Eruptr runs over 1,000 high-impact digital marketing campaigns per month designed to target patients at the moment of intent when they are seeking treatment/appointments. For more information, please refer to the Eruptr website at www.eruptr.com .

About DECODE

DECODE is a national, award-winning, full-service creative agency with a digital foundation specializing in health and wellness. Over the years, DECODE has proven that nothing is more fundamental to successful long-term marketing efforts than creating long-term relationships between brands and patients. DECODE combines the unique talents of its team to provide hybrid creative and technologically innovative marketing services to over 30 healthcare clients across 350 care sites. Key services include social media, marketing strategy and analytics, marketing automation, media planning and buying, SEO and content marketing, creative and design services, and web development and engineering. For more information, please visit www.decodeadvertising.com .

About Amulet Capital Partners

Amulet Capital Partners is a middle-market private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, focused exclusively on the healthcare sector. Amulet seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation through privately negotiated investments in healthcare companies. Amulet focuses on those segments it believes have the most attractive long-term fundamentals with a target investment size between $50 million to $150 million. For additional information, please visit www.amuletcapital.com .

About Athyrium Capital Management

Athyrium is a specialized asset management company formed in 2008 to focus on investment opportunities in the global healthcare sector. Athyrium advises funds with over $4.6 billion in committed capital. The Athyrium team has substantial investment experience across a wide range of asset classes including public equity, private equity, fixed income, royalties, and other structured securities. Athyrium invests across all healthcare verticals including biopharma, medical devices and products, healthcare focused services, and healthcare information technology. The team partners with management teams to implement creative financing solutions to companies' capital needs. For more information, please visit www.athyrium.com .

