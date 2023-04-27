Earth's Ally Launches New Weed & Grass Killer Concentrate

SARASOTA, Fla., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth's Ally, a leading producer of safe and effective pesticides, today announced the release of its newest addition to the Earth's Ally product family, Weed & Grass Killer Concentrate.

Powered by sea salt, Earth's Ally Weed & Grass Killer Concentrate is a safe and effective non-selective herbicide. The powdered formula dissolves completely when mixed with water and quickly kills common broadleaf weeds to the root.

"We spent over a year developing a safe and effective Weed & Grass Killer in concentrate form, which was the number one request from our customers," says Earth's Ally CEO and President, Scott Allshouse. "Concentrates use far less plastic and are much more efficient to ship than read-to-use formulas that contain water, helping home gardeners save money, save time and save the planet. That's what being an Earth's Ally is all about."

The brand's mission is to create products that are safe, effective and responsible. Each bag of concentrate is made with 97% less plastic than a one-gallon bottle of ready-to-use spray, minimizing production of single use plastics, reducing fuel emissions and ultimately keeping plastic waste out of landfills.

Formulated with no harsh chemicals and backed by the Good Housekeeping Seal, Earth's Ally Weed & Grass Killer Concentrate is ideal for use in high-foot traffic areas like patios, driveways, playgrounds, mulch beds and sidewalks.

For best results, fill a pump or backpack sprayer with one-gallon water, pour in the bag of weed killer concentrate and shake the mixture well before saturating the weeds you want to eliminate on a dry, sunny day. When used as directed, Earth's Ally is safe for people, pets and the planet and has been proven to kill weeds down to the root, so you don't end up treating the same weed repeatedly.

About Earth's Ally

At Earth's Ally, we believe families should not have to choose between products that work and products that are safe around children and pets. We are committed to protecting our pollinators and offer a complete lineup of Bee Safe® gardening products that have been scrutinized and tested by independent laboratories to ensure they are both effective and safe for people, pets and the planet when used as directed. For more information, visit earthsally.com.

