FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK OF NEW YORK ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLBNY") today released its unaudited financial highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"The purpose and foundational mission of the Federal Home Loan Bank System was on full display in the first quarter of 2023," said José R. González, president and CEO of the FHLBNY. "When the U.S. banking sector experienced temporary but widespread liquidity challenges in mid-March, the Federal Home Loan Banks quickly responded with significant funding support, reflecting the System's ability to serve as a reliable source of liquidity for our members in even the most difficult operating environments. In providing members with liquidity in otherwise uncertain markets, the Federal Home Loan Banks play a key stabilizing role in the U.S. financial system in times of market stress. We saw the results of this stabilizing role at the FHLBNY: during the mid-March period, our advances levels reached a peak of $145.6 billion. We closed out the quarter with advances balances of $127.4 billion, higher than our year-end balance by nine percent. At the onset of this challenging period, our members turned to the FHLBNY for dependable funding in a turbulent market; as the turbulence subsided, so too did advance demand. This is exactly how the Federal Home Loan Banks were designed – to seamlessly expand or contract based on members' needs. Our relevance is not derived from the level of our advances balances at any particular point in time, but in our ability to quickly grow those balances at any given moment when our members need us."

Highlights from the first quarter of 2023 include:

Net income for the quarter was $198.5 million , an increase of $141.5 million , or 248.1%, from net income of $57.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. Net interest income for the quarter was $229.7 million , an increase of $107.6 million , or 88.2%, from net interest income of $122.1 million in the first quarter last year. This increase was driven primarily by both an increase of 384 basis points in yields on average earning assets and an increase of $45.5 billion in average advances balances (par amount) from the prior year period. Non-interest income increased by $53.8 million compared with the first quarter of 2022, driven primarily by net unrealized gains on trading securities held for liquidity purposes, derivatives and hedges and instruments held under the Fair Value Option.

Return on average equity ("ROE") for the quarter was 9.61% (annualized), compared to ROE of 3.61% for the first quarter of 2022, as a result of the increase in net income.

As of March 31, 2023 , total assets were $185.9 billion , an increase of $28.5 billion , or 18.1%, from total assets of $157.4 billion at December 31 , 2022. The increase was driven by increases in advances and in assets held for liquidity purposes. As of March 31, 2023 , advances (par amount) were $127.4 billion , an increase of $10.5 billion , or 9.0%, from $116.9 billion at December 31 , 2022.

As of March 31, 2023 , total capital was $8.9 billion , an increase of $0.5 billion from total capital of $8.3 billion at December 31 , 2022.

The FHLBNY's retained earnings were $2.2 billion as of March 31, 2023 , an increase of $0.1 billion from December 31, 2022 ; $1.2 billion of the retained earnings were unrestricted retained earnings and $1.0 billion were restricted retained earnings. At March 31, 2023 , the FHLBNY met all of its regulatory capital ratios.

The FHLBNY allocated $22.1 million from its first quarter 2023 earnings for its Affordable Housing Program.

The FHLBNY currently expects to file its Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on or about May 11, 2023.

Selected Balance Sheet Items (dollars in millions)























March 31,

December 31,





2023

2022

Change











Advances $ 126,251

$ 115,293

$10,958 Mortgage loans held for portfolio 2,094

2,107

(13) Mortgage-backed securities 16,275

15,157

1,118 Liquidity assets 39,140

22,606

16,534 Total assets 185,937

157,391

28,546











Consolidated obligations 172,397

147,291

25,106 Capital stock 6,860

6,387

473 Unrestricted retained earnings 1,238

1,185

53 Restricted retained earnings 951

911

40 Accumulated other comprehensive income (Loss) (182)

(136)

(46) Total capital $ 8,867

$ 8,347

$ 520











Capital-to-assets ratio (GAAP) 4.77 % 5.30 %

Capital-to-assets ratio (Regulatory) 4.87 % 5.39 %



Operating Results (dollars in millions)























Three Months Ended March 31,





2023

2022 Change











Total interest income $1,881.7

$222.4

$1,659.3 Total interest expense 1,652.0

100.3

1,551.7 Net interest income 229.7

122.1

107.6 Provision (Reversal) for credit losses 0.1

(0.1)

0.2 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 229.6

122.2

107.4 Non-interest income (loss) 41.0

(12.8)

53.8 Non-interest expense 50.0

46.0

4.0 Affordable Housing Program assessments 22.1

6.4

15.7 Net income $ 198.5

$ 57.0

$ 141.5











Return on average equity 9.61 % 3.61 %

Return on average assets 0.48 % 0.21 %

Net interest margin 0.57 % 0.45 %



About the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York

The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York is a Congressionally chartered, wholesale Bank. It is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, a national wholesale banking network of 11 regional, stockholder-owned banks. As of March 31, 2023, the FHLBNY serves 335 member institutions in New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FHLBNY's mission is to provide members with reliable liquidity in support of housing and local community development.

