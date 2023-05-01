JIM BEAM® LAUNCHES NEW GLOBAL BRAND CAMPAIGN: PEOPLE ARE GOOD FOR YOU

Campaign kicks off with spot set to tune of iconic 'Sweet Caroline,' bringing to life the importance of real human connections

CLERMONT, Ky., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Beam, the world's number one bourbon and enduring American icon, announces the launch of its new global brand campaign to celebrate the notion that "People Are Good For You." The campaign, which includes a new website and advertising, accompanied by the rollout of a new visual identity and packaging, kicks off the brand's strategy to reinvigorate and drive an emotional connection between Jim Beam and the next generation of consumers.

"We started this process by going back to our heritage as a brand crafted through the generations by the first family of bourbon," says Jim Beam Global Brand Vice President Veronique Mura. "Jim Beam is an iconic brand that has celebrated the power of human connection for over two hundred years, going back to the front porch of the Beam family home where everyone was welcome. Our new global brand campaign puts our authenticity and warmth on full display and reminds audiences that there's no feeling more special than being around other people."

Launching today in the U.S., the new spot, including :15, :30, and :60 second versions, marks the start of a global campaign for Jim Beam that will debut in additional markets later this year. Set to the tune of one of the most iconic connection songs, 'Sweet Caroline' by musical artist Neil Diamond, the spot leans directly into the new campaign ethos that people are good for you. The ad captures a moment of human connection by showcasing a community united in a spontaneous moment of joy – whether at a bar with close friends or ones you've just met – that reflects the welcoming spirit of Jim Beam.

Honoring the DNA of the brand, the refreshed visual identity started with an exploration of Jim Beam through the generations. It continues the down-to-earth warmth and welcoming informality that the brand is known for. From its logo featuring the iconic rosette, packaging, website and all consumer touchpoints, the visual identity will debut in the U.S. and Japan in June and then follow globally.

The new campaign will be featured across all media channels, including broadcast, streaming, digital and social.

The ad was directed by Noam Murro with creative by Leo Burnett and the new Jim Beam visual design was created in partnership with Turner Duckworth.

To learn more about Jim Beam, visit www.jimbeam.com or follow @jimbeamofficial on Instagram.

About Jim Beam® Bourbon

Jim Beam is the world's best-selling bourbon, crafted by seven generations of family distillers since 1795. Fred Noe, Jim Beam's 7th Generation Master Distiller, has stayed true to the family recipe that's been passed down through generations. The Jim Beam portfolio of products includes Jim Beam Bourbon, Jim Beam Black, Jim Beam Double Oak, Jim Beam Devil's Cut, Jim Beam Flavors, and Jim Beam Rye among other offerings. For more information, go to www.jimbeam.com @jimbeamofficial on Instagram and @jimbeam on Twitter.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam®, Maker's Mark®, Basil Hayden® and Knob Creek® bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Beam Suntory also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier® cognac, Tres Generaciones®, El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, Canadian Club® whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks ™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Beam Suntory's core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to educate and inform consumers to make the right personal choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

