Linamar to Showcase its New Fully Electric Technology Demonstrator Truck and other EV Innovations at ACT Expo 2023

Linamar announces completion of its Fully Electric Technology Demonstrator BEV Pickup Truck

Showcasing both BEV and Fuel Cell product solutions for the Commerical Vehicle market at ACT Expo in Anaheim

Linamar will be located in Hall B, booth 5777

GUELPH, ON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR) today announced that it has completed a major Electrified Mobility R&D project - a fully functioning BEV fullsize pickup truck showcasing Linamar electrified vehicle technologies. The technology demonstrator is based off a 2500 pickup platform. The demo vehicle, along with all of Linamar's latest eLIN solutions will be on display at the 2023 Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Anaheim, California taking place May 1 – 4, 2023.

BEV Fullsize pickup truck showcasing Linamar electrified vehicle technologies (CNW Group/Linamar Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"Linamar has an an extensive portfolio of products within its eLIN electification group that OEM customers can integrate into their new EV platforms. Now, we can showcase our technology fully integrated into a functioning EV demonstration truck. Over the coming weeks and months customers will be able to get inside, go for a test drive and see first hand how our innovative solutions can help them electrify their next EV project," said Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar's Executive Chair and CEO. "The truck will be on full display this week at ACT Expo, its an incredibly exciting project brought from concept to reality by our eLIN Product Solutions Group."

The Technology Demonstrator Truck is equipped with front and rear eUD10 Beam eAxles, one of several eAxle designs with Linamar's eLIN portfolio offering that covers vehicle classes 1 through 6. With the combined eAxles, the demonstrator truck creates 4WD capability delivering over 15,200 Nm of peak torque and 750 kW peak power. The vehicle is also equipped with the eBrickTM Battery Pack, a system designed by eMatrix Custom Battery Systems, a company Linamar owns a strategic, minority stake in.

At ACT Expo, Linamar will also be highlighting the newest generation eMatrix Battery Pack design, its FlexForm hydrogen storage tank for fuel cell applications, and the second generation of its eMD15 Beam eAxle as well as a host of other Electrified Mobility & CV Truck capabilities. Through the eLIN Product Solutions Group, Linamar is well positioned to provide electrified innovations that serve the future needs of fleet and commerical truck OEMs.

For more information on the full eLIN product portfolio contact Electrification@Linamar.com or follow us on Social Media @LinamarCorp.

Linamar Corporation (TSX: LNR) is an advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading-edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work and lives for the future. The Company is made up of two operating segments – the Industrial segment and the Mobility segment, both global leaders in manufacturing solutions and world-class developers of highly engineered products. The Industrial segment is comprised of Skyjack, MacDon and Salford. Skyjack manufactures scissor, boom and telehandler lifts for the aerial work platform industry. MacDon manufactures combine draper headers and self-propelled windrowers for the agricultural harvesting industry. Salford also supplies the agriculture market with farm tillage and crop fertilizer applicator equipment. The Mobility segment is subdivided into three regional groups: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within the Mobility segment, the regional groups are vertically integrated operations combining expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly for both the global electrified and traditionally powered vehicle markets. The Mobility segment products are focused on both components and systems for new energy powertrains, body and chassis, driveline, engine and transmission systems of these vehicles. In addition to the recently formed eLIN Product Solutions Group that focuses on Electrification, McLaren Engineering provides design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment. Linamar's recently announced medical solutions group, Linamar MedTech, focuses on manufacturing solutions for medical devices and precision medical components. Linamar has over 28,000 employees in 66 manufacturing locations, 14 R&D centres and 28 sales offices in 17 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia, which generated sales of more than $7.9 billion in 2022. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry-leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow us on our social media channels.

