Starlight Children's Foundation Launches the Star Jump Challenge to Raise Funds to Advance its Mission

Shawn Johnson East, Tori Boggs, Training Mate and others join the 21-day fitness challenge to deliver happiness to hospitalized kids across the country

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit Starlight Children's Foundation officially launched the Star Jump Challenge, its new peer-to-peer fitness campaign, to raise funds and awareness of its mission to deliver happiness to hospitalized children and their families nationwide. Participants in the Star Jump Challenge perform jumping skills – such as jumping rope, jumping jacks or jumping their unique way – for 21 days while raising funds from friends, family, and colleagues. The challenge is designed to be fun and engaging, regardless of fitness level or age.

starlight.org (PRNewswire)

“I’m excited to be a part of this challenge and raise funds for such an important cause," said Shawn Johnson East .

Funds from the Star Jump Challenge will help place Starlight's innovative programs – like Starlight Hospital Wear, Starlight Gaming, Starlight Virtual Reality, and more – in over 800 U.S. children's hospitals and healthcare facilities.

"Hospitalization can be a traumatic experience for anyone, but it is especially difficult for children. We aim to transform hospital stays by distributing our in-demand state-of-the-art programs to our child life partners in our healthcare network. Starlight programs provide comfort and play to young patients coping with medical procedures and illnesses," said Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children's Foundation.

According to Garone, the Star Jump Challenge not only promotes physical fitness but also provides an opportunity for people to come together and support a great cause. Every dollar raised will fund Starlight programs in hospitals, bringing joy to patients and making their journey toward recovery a little brighter.

Children hospitalized or receiving medical treatment often experience significant stress and anxiety, negatively impacting their physical and emotional well-being. Working in various healthcare settings, including hospitals, clinics, and hospices, child life specialists are trained to understand and address the unique needs of pediatric patients, helping them feel more comfortable and supported during their healthcare journey.

Child life specialists utilize Starlight programs to provide emotional support, education, and distraction to pediatric patients and families during a challenging time. These programs are offered free of charge to pediatric facilities that are part of Starlight's healthcare network.

Olympic Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson East, Grand World Jump Rope Champion and Guinness World Record Holder Tori Boggs, the fitness studio Training Mate, and many others are partnering with Starlight by promoting the new campaign with their community.

Shawn Johnson East, Olympic gold medalist and founder of FamilyMade, is thrilled to support the Star Jump Challenge. "I'm excited to be a part of this challenge and raise funds for such an important cause. Hospitalization can be very difficult for pediatric patients and I'm proud to collaborate with Starlight, an organization that's been bringing smiles to kids for over 40 years," East said.

Tori Boggs, Grand World Jump Rope Champion and Guinness World Record Holder, also joins the challenge as a partner. Boggs said, "I love a good challenge, and the Star Jump Challenge is a great way to challenge yourself while making a difference. I encourage everyone to join in and jump for a cause."

Training Mate, a fitness studio with locations across Los Angeles and Dallas, is also partnering with the Star Jump Challenge. "We're excited to be a part of this challenge and help people stay active while raising funds for a great cause," said Luke Milton, celebrity trainer and founder of Training Mate. "We're committed to helping people achieve their fitness goals, and the Star Jump Challenge is a great way to kick-start your fitness journey."

"We're honored and grateful to have incredible partners joining us and supporting the Star Jump Challenge. We know happy kids heal faster, and this campaign will help us bring more joy to hospitalized kids," Garone said.

The Star Jump Challenge is open for registration until May 21, and participants can join as individuals or teams. To learn more about the challenge and register, visit StarJumpChallenge.org.

About Starlight Children's Foundation

Starlight Children's Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that delivers happiness to seriously ill or injured children and their families. Since 1982, Starlight's ground-breaking and innovative programs, like Starlight Virtual Reality, Starlight Hospital Wear, and Starlight Gaming, have impacted 21 million kids at more than 800 children's hospitals across the U.S. To learn more and to help Starlight deliver happiness to seriously ill kids, visit www.starlight.org and follow Starlight on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Starlight Children’s Foundation