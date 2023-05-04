California Regional MLS (CRMLS) and NorthstarMLS Enter SSO Agreement

NorthstarMLS's 22,000 subscribers will begin the conversion to CRMLS's custom built SSO technology.

CHINO HILLS, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California Regional MLS (CRMLS) and NorthstarMLS have announced a Single Sign-On (SSO) agreement, allowing NorthstarMLS to convert their 22,000 subscribers onto CRMLS custom built SSO technology.

The agreement is an important step toward MLS collaboration and sets the stage for future opportunities between the two organizations. CRMLS SSO will bring a new and optimized login process for NorthstarMLS subscribers. This will create efficiencies associated with SSO and open the door for creative applications of SSO at NorthstarMLS.

CRMLS SSO is the latest in several innovative initiatives coming from the California-based MLS. "Our new SSO is another example of how CRMLS is innovating and scaling quickly, and letting brokers and subscribers from any MLS receive reliable MLS built technology to help power their business," said Art Carter, CRMLS CEO.

"This announcement marks the start of an evolution for NorthstarMLS with our mission of providing a collaborative marketplace of real estate data, tools, and services at the forefront," said Tim Dain, NorthstarMLS CEO. "We believe that MLSs like NorthstarMLS and CRMLS have similarities that can and should benefit both MLSs and the customers we serve."

CRMLS and NorthstarMLS have begun to work together to implement the necessary changes required to convert NorthstarMLS onto CRMLS SSO. The SSO integration is expected to launch later in 2023 within the new REcenterhub dashboard that CRMLS has designed and developed from the ground up.

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 110,000 real estate professionals from 40 Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS provides accurate data through innovative technology solutions, empowering real estate professionals to cooperate and succeed. For more information on CRMLS, visit CRMLS.org.

The Regional MLS of Minnesota, Inc. doing business as NorthstarMLS, provides participating real estate brokers and agents with fast and reliable access to the information and resources that make the real estate market function efficiently and effectively for both buyers and sellers. It serves three shareholder and eight client REALTOR Associations, supporting more than 22,600 REALTORS across Minnesota and into Western Wisconsin, with 96.3% of all Minnesota REALTORS sharing listing information and connecting buyers and sellers through the platform. Learn more at NorthstarMLS.com.

