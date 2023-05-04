The series of ONLY in DADE branded events will take place in South Florida over the course of 12 months.

MIAMI, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONLY in DADE, the iconic South Florida focused social media platform, and Loud And Live, the Miami-based leading global entertainment, marketing and live events company, announced today that they have formed a strategic partnership to create and produce a slew of dynamic 'ONLY in DADE' branded live events in South Florida.

Only in Dade (PRNewswire)

ONLY IN DADE & LOUD AND LIVE PARTNER ON MULTI-EVENT DEAL TO CREATE AND PRODUCE BRANDED LIVE EVENTS IN SOUTH FLORIDA

These events will be experiential in nature and centered on the specific likes of the local community. It can be said that they'll be… well, Only in Dade'ish.

Loud And Live, which produces over 400 events a year across the country with extensions all over the Americas, will spearhead the joint venture via its South Florida focused live events division, EngageLive!.

"Entertaining and engaging the community that as an immigrant, has given me so much love and support, is one of my most ardent passions. I knew that in order to create the high caliber events expected of ONLY in DADE—events that highlight the authenticity and flavor of Miami, celebrate the growth of the city and unites seamlessly the multitude of beautiful cultures that reside here—we needed to do it with the best," said Emilio Estefan, co-owner of ONLY in DADE. "Loud And Live and EngageLive!'s deep understanding of the Miami culture made them the ideal partners to bring this strategy to life." concluded Estefan.

Lenny Carter, ONLY in DADE's principal, expressed that "it's important that the new events we create cater to the residents of Miami-Dade County as a whole. The events promise to be relevant to the local community, making sure they're fun, thematic, and accessible to all."

EnageLive! produces some of South Florida's most preeminent events, including the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, House of Horror Haunted Carnival, Wodapalooza Fitness Festival and Bayfront New Year's Eve, as well as the recently announced SoFlo Boat Show and Country Bay Music Festival.

"We're huge fans of ONLY in DADE and the massive local social media community they've built," said Nelson Albareda, CEO at Loud And Live. "Leveraging this iconic brand to develop live events is really exciting, and we're proud to be joining forces with Emilio, Lenny and the entire Only in Dade team to bring these experiences to life, ultimately giving our partner brands, sponsors and clients an opportunity to engage face-to-face with the local community," continued Albareda.

The series of live events is already under development with the first one launching this May around Cinco de Mayo, appropriately titled "Cinco de Dade". Miami, much like many other major cities in the U.S., has embraced this traditional Mexican holiday as their own, and Cinco de Dade will continue this tradition with an over the top themed block party celebration. "We already have a calendar full of ONLY in DADE themed events slated to launch over the next 12 months," explains Tony Albelo, CEO of EngageLive!. "I can't remember the last time I had this much fun coming up with events and crazy ideas of how to engage our local audience, and we know our fans will have as much fun experiencing these events, as we did creating them," Albelo added.

For more information, follow us across our collective media platforms and visit:

Only In Dade: www.onlyindade.com Loud And Live: www.loudlive.com EngageLive!: www.engagelivellc.com

ABOUT ONLY IN DADE:

ONLY in DADE is Miami-Dade's go-to source for news and entertainment. Our multi-platform channels are inspired, shared and created by our community. We share our citizen journalism approach, also known as collaborative media based upon our city's active role in the process of collecting, reporting, local events, news and lifestyle has allowed us to grow to over 1 Billion Views, 34 Million Impressions, and endless opportunities for our partners and users.

ABOUT LOUD AND LIVE:

An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami, with a presence across the US, Europe and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences. www.loudlive.com

About ENGAGELIVE!:

EngageLive! is the live events division of Loud And Live. EngageLive! focuses on large footprint events throughout South Florida producing and/or developing some of the area's tentpole events including The Coconut Grove Arts Festival, House of Horror, Bayfront New Year's Eve, Country Bay Music Festival, among many. www.EngageLiveLLC.com

(PRNewsfoto/Loud and Live) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Loud and Live, Inc.