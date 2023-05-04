Sutherland and Bold Penguin partner to develop innovative solutions for commercial insurance

The partnership will develop modern solutions for customer acquisition, business development, and underwriting.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutherland, a leading digital transformation technology and services company, has entered a partnership with Bold Penguin, a digital platform with integrated solutions that simplify commercial insurance. This partnership allows Sutherland and Bold Penguin to drive digital transformation in customer acquisition, new business, and underwriting for the commercial insurance industry.

Sutherland's end-to-end AI-based underwriting ecosystem will integrate with Bold Penguin's state-of-the-art analytics solution for data enrichment and validation. The combined capabilities deliver superior data quality and intelligence to underwriters increasing productivity, speed to market, and decision-making.

In addition, Sutherland's Direct Policy Acquisition ecosystem complements Bold Penguin's Exchange and Terminal platform solutions, reducing the time it takes to quote and bind commercial insurance. This partnership will allow commercial carriers to significantly reduce the cost of new and renewal business, improve underwriting quality, and accelerate the shift towards straight-through processing (STP) underwriting.

Sutherland's Vijay Pahuja, SVP & Head of Insurance, said: "Infusion of Bold Penguin's industry-leading platforms and data expands our automation and AI ecosystem for commercial insurers, making the benefits of AI more accessible than ever before. It will allow our client's underwriters to quickly make intelligent, more proactive risk assessment decisions. This partnership combines our strong suite of experience transformation and digitization solutions, and decades of functional expertise in commercial insurance, with Bold Penguin's innovative solutions for submissions data enrichment, high-quality prospecting, and quoting; allowing us to jointly transform the commercial insurance landscape."

Bold Penguin's Jim Struntz, Chief Operating Officer, says: "Bold Penguin brings a wealth of expertise helping carriers efficiently distribute their digitally enabled products to agents and brokers in support of millions of small business owners annually. Our team is excited to further serve an industry we're passionate about as we combine Bold Penguin's digital quote-to-bind and analytics platforms with Sutherland's AI-powered business operations in support of a streamlined commercial underwriting process."

About Sutherland

Sutherland is an experience-led digital transformation company. Our mission is to deliver exceptionally designed and engineered experiences for customers and employees. For over 35 years, we have cared for our client's customers, delivering measurable results and accelerating growth. Our proprietary, AI-based products and platforms are built using robust IP and automation. We are a team of global professionals, operationally effective, culturally meshed, and committed to our clients and to one another. We call it One Sutherland.

About Bold Penguin

Bold Penguin is a leading integrated digital solution platform dedicated to simplifying small commercial insurance. Our technology makes the quote and bind process quick, effortless, and profitable for all parties - agents, brokers, and carriers. Bold Penguin's innovative product suite has digitized and transformed a slow, manual process resulting in reduced costs, increased efficiency, and better overall outcomes. For more information, please visit www.boldpenguin.com

