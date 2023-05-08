AnChain.AI Integrates with Stellar to Bring Enhanced Security and Compliance to Developers

Enhancing trust and safety for developers and users on Stellar with advanced security solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnChain.AI , a leading Web3 digital asset security, and risk monitoring firm, today announced its integration with Stellar , the pioneering decentralized open-source blockchain network for cross-border payments and asset issuance. This integration paves the way for Stellar's thriving developer community to leverage AnChain.AI's AI-powered Web3 risk management and security solutions to enhance their security posture as they drive innovation.

As digital assets and cross-border payments continue to rise, the need for fraud prevention solutions has become increasingly apparent. AnChain.AI's CISO Investigation platform provides an additional layer of trust to institutions developing on Stellar. By utilizing AnChain.AI's Open Blockchain Ecosystem Intelligence (OpenBEI), Stellar developers can prioritize security and customer safety from the earliest phases of building.

"As the Web3 ecosystem continues to expand, it's becoming increasingly clear that security is not a luxury, but a necessity," said Dr. Victor Fang, CEO & Co-founder of AnChain.AI. "We are committed to providing cutting-edge security and risk monitoring solutions that enable Web3 platforms to operate with confidence. We're excited to build a more secure and sustainable Web3 future on Stellar."

AnChain.AI utilizes AI digital asset risk assessment and early detection of suspicious activity. AnChain.AI's technology solutions underpin the regulatory efforts of leading government agencies, financial institutions, and enterprises worldwide, including the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Through this integration, AnChain.AI continues demonstrating its commitment to a more secure blockchain ecosystem, ensuring that all participants in the Stellar community can confidently engage.

"Having AnChain.AI integrate with Stellar is a breath of fresh air for the thriving community of Stellar projects," said Mark Heynen, Vice President of Partnerships at Stellar Development Foundation. "These types of solutions help equip developers and enterprises with the necessary tools to prioritize security and compliance from the get-go. This integration lays a sturdy foundation for Stellar ecosystem innovators to create more secure cross-border payment and asset issuance solutions."

This integration represents a significant step towards increasing community awareness of the risks associated with rapidly evolving Web3 technology, particularly as regulatory scrutiny in the digital asset space intensifies. By solidifying a shared commitment to sustainable and secure development, this integration lays the foundation for the next-generation Web3 innovation on the Stellar network.

Join the growing number of enterprises, financial institutions, government agencies, and users and developers who trust AnChain.AI for their Web3 and digital asset security needs. If you're a user or developer on Stellar looking to enhance your security and compliance posture, get started today.

About AnChain.AI

AnChain.AI (HQ in San Francisco) is an award-winning AI-powered cybersecurity company enhancing Web3 security, risk, and compliance strategies. AnChain.AI was founded in 2018 by cybersecurity and enterprise cloud veterans. Backed by both Silicon Valley and Wall Street VCs, and selected in the Berkeley Blockchain Xcelerator, we are trusted by 100+ customers from over 10+ countries in sectors: VASPs, financial institutions, and government, including the U.S. SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). AnChain.AI Web3 Security Suite protects over $50 billion Web3 crypto assets. RSA Innovation Sandbox Finalist 2023. CNBC Top Startups Award 2022.

